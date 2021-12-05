Take a look at these homes for sale in Davenport

(Davenport, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Davenport. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

625 13Th Avenue, Hampton, 61256 3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Come check out this move-in ready 3 BR ranch home in Hampton! This home offers a large, fenced in yard and a detached 1 car garage. Inside, you'll find modest living room along with spacious bedrooms that have ample closet space. The kitchen is bright and cheery with a small breakfast bar and an informal dining space along with a utility/laundry room in the back. Don't wait long and schedule your appointment today!

600 34Th Avenue Court West, Milan, 61264 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage home on a cul-de-sac. 1 car attached and 2 car detached garages. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with very nice amenities, waterproofed basement, large fenced yard with a 12x26 deck on back of home with access from the informal dining area. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all measurements.

2406 8Th Street, Silvis, 61282 3 Beds 1 Bath | $117,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Look at this charming 3 Bedroom 1 bath house, found on a quiet street in Silvis. There are many new updates including new lighting, counter tops, refrigerator, washer, dryer, new patio, new paint and a completely remodeled dining room. This property won't last long! Seller's are offering a 1 year TMI warranty.

4590 Winston Place, Bettendorf, 52722 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Well maintained North Bettendorf home located in award winning Pleasant Vally School District, conveniently located to restaurants, parks, and shopping. Finished basement with custom built-ins & wet bar. Recent Updates per seller. Buyer must verify: Deck: 2017, Dishwasher: 2018, Windows (kitchen, basement, master bedroom/bathroom, living room): 2019, Patio slider: 2020, Storm door: 2019, Landscaping: 2019, Air Conditioner: 2019, Shutters: 2019, Interior painting: 2021. All measurements approximate. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all information.

