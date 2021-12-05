ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Davenport

Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 5 days ago

(Davenport, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Davenport. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejcCs_0dEhSG0d00

625 13Th Avenue, Hampton, 61256

3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Come check out this move-in ready 3 BR ranch home in Hampton! This home offers a large, fenced in yard and a detached 1 car garage. Inside, you'll find modest living room along with spacious bedrooms that have ample closet space. The kitchen is bright and cheery with a small breakfast bar and an informal dining space along with a utility/laundry room in the back. Don't wait long and schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Kyle Robinson, EXP REALTY, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4225343)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDv35_0dEhSG0d00

600 34Th Avenue Court West, Milan, 61264

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage home on a cul-de-sac. 1 car attached and 2 car detached garages. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with very nice amenities, waterproofed basement, large fenced yard with a 12x26 deck on back of home with access from the informal dining area. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all measurements.

For open house information, contact Tedd Lear, Keller Williams Greater Quad Cities / Midwest Partners at 563-345-6520

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4225639)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzdXQ_0dEhSG0d00

2406 8Th Street, Silvis, 61282

3 Beds 1 Bath | $117,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Look at this charming 3 Bedroom 1 bath house, found on a quiet street in Silvis. There are many new updates including new lighting, counter tops, refrigerator, washer, dryer, new patio, new paint and a completely remodeled dining room. This property won't last long! Seller's are offering a 1 year TMI warranty.

For open house information, contact Christine Clark, Century 21 Cornelis-Simpson, Inc. at 309-764-7413

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4228703)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsJSN_0dEhSG0d00

4590 Winston Place, Bettendorf, 52722

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Well maintained North Bettendorf home located in award winning Pleasant Vally School District, conveniently located to restaurants, parks, and shopping. Finished basement with custom built-ins & wet bar. Recent Updates per seller. Buyer must verify: Deck: 2017, Dishwasher: 2018, Windows (kitchen, basement, master bedroom/bathroom, living room): 2019, Patio slider: 2020, Storm door: 2019, Landscaping: 2019, Air Conditioner: 2019, Shutters: 2019, Interior painting: 2021. All measurements approximate. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Robert Strupp, EXP REALTY, LLC. at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4227657)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Davenport, IA
Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Hampton, IA
Davenport, IA
Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Laundry Room#Exp Realty#Llc#Silvis#Tmi#Updates
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Davenport Digest

Davenport Digest

Davenport, IA
103
Followers
333
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy