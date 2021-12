Ready or not the holiday season is here, and many would say it's the most wonderful time of the year. One of the best things about the holiday season is the fact that we get to celebrate for an entire month -- or more. Christmas Day is special, but there is just something about the month leading up to it that makes this time of year so fantastic. Listening to Christmas music is like the icing on the Christmas cake.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO