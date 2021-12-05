ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Merced

Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 5 days ago

(Merced, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Merced. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxpUS_0dEhSAiH00

Winder Ave And S G Street, Merced, 95341

4 Beds 2 Baths | $388,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in None

Adams:Enjoy this single-story home which greets guests with its quaint exterior and exceptional floor pan. These open-concept living spaces will delight homeowners who love to entertain! You will fall in love with the beautiful kitchen, which offers a large pantry, island breakfast bar, and quartz counters! The spacious great room and adjacent dining room set the perfect ambiance for entertaining. Find your ideal retreat in the main suite with a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, plus three additional bedrooms! Your dream home is waiting!

For open house information, contact Online Sales Team Stoneridge South D.R. Horton - Central Valley

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-32196-N415)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eb6Ko_0dEhSAiH00

1044 W 20Th Street, Merced, 95340

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Here is one center of town 1 block away from Fremont School and any kind of shopping you will need with a block. This home has a lot of character. This home has been remodeled. New Carpet, new laminate floors, new bath rooms, and seller has added a second full bathroom and shower with a sink. New A/C, new appliances, remodeled kitchen, new paint inside and out, detached garage with possible RV parking. Access to ally and ally gate, small shed in rear and a huge back yard. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3rd bedroom is on the second floor. This is it, an order dream home upgraded with today standards. Must see today!

For open house information, contact Nash Jimenez, Realty Executives Of Merced at 209-385-8500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-MC21211716)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QkBV_0dEhSAiH00

120 W 26Th Street, Merced, 95340

2 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 942 Square Feet | Built in 1928

beautiful home with new interior paint, New Carpet, remodeled kitchen and bathroom. has a laundry room, dining room. It has a huge backyard so you have some privacy on those family get together with a lot of Shade to keep you cool.. This home is a great neighborhood, close to schools and shopping stores, and bear creek.. Its a great family home waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Martin Villanueva, Realty Executives Of Merced at 209-385-8500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-MC21239218)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CeD1_0dEhSAiH00

6723 Gertrude Avenue, Winton, 95388

3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,035 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Rare 3.3 acre ranchette ready for new owners. Over 2,000 sq ft recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Metal 4 stall barn, 4 stall more motel, riding arena, tack room, gated pastures, MID water rights, brand new well installed August 2021. Complete with inground pool to enjoy during those hot summer days. All this located close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Karen Newman, Realty Executives Of Merced at 209-385-8500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-MC21208581)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Merced, CA
Real Estate
Merced, CA
Business
City
Merced, CA
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Laundry Room#Great Room#Horton Central Valley#Fremont School#New Carpet#New A C#Shade
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Merced News Beat

Merced News Beat

Merced, CA
273
Followers
318
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy