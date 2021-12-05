Take a look at these homes for sale in Merced

(Merced, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Merced. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

Winder Ave And S G Street, Merced, 95341 4 Beds 2 Baths | $388,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in None

Adams:Enjoy this single-story home which greets guests with its quaint exterior and exceptional floor pan. These open-concept living spaces will delight homeowners who love to entertain! You will fall in love with the beautiful kitchen, which offers a large pantry, island breakfast bar, and quartz counters! The spacious great room and adjacent dining room set the perfect ambiance for entertaining. Find your ideal retreat in the main suite with a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, plus three additional bedrooms! Your dream home is waiting!

1044 W 20Th Street, Merced, 95340 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Here is one center of town 1 block away from Fremont School and any kind of shopping you will need with a block. This home has a lot of character. This home has been remodeled. New Carpet, new laminate floors, new bath rooms, and seller has added a second full bathroom and shower with a sink. New A/C, new appliances, remodeled kitchen, new paint inside and out, detached garage with possible RV parking. Access to ally and ally gate, small shed in rear and a huge back yard. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3rd bedroom is on the second floor. This is it, an order dream home upgraded with today standards. Must see today!

120 W 26Th Street, Merced, 95340 2 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 942 Square Feet | Built in 1928

beautiful home with new interior paint, New Carpet, remodeled kitchen and bathroom. has a laundry room, dining room. It has a huge backyard so you have some privacy on those family get together with a lot of Shade to keep you cool.. This home is a great neighborhood, close to schools and shopping stores, and bear creek.. Its a great family home waiting for you!

6723 Gertrude Avenue, Winton, 95388 3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,035 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Rare 3.3 acre ranchette ready for new owners. Over 2,000 sq ft recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Metal 4 stall barn, 4 stall more motel, riding arena, tack room, gated pastures, MID water rights, brand new well installed August 2021. Complete with inground pool to enjoy during those hot summer days. All this located close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

