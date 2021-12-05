On the hunt for a home in Terre Haute? These houses are on the market

(Terre Haute, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Terre Haute. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10974 Ole Foxe Road, Terre Haute, 47803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful brick-faced, Ranch style home sits on a 3.85 acre wooded lot. Covered front porch, foyer, formal DR, and spacious LR. This lovely home has new Anderson windows, throughout. Brand New Carpet & Vinyl Plank. Large kitchen. FR with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass door, opens out to an oversized patio with plentiful space for entertaining/relaxing. The MBR includes a walk-in closet and full bath. The two adjacent BR’s accommodate furniture, and a play area for the children. The partially finished basement has two finished rooms (Office/Scrapbooking)? Laundry chute sends dirty clothes to the basement. Bonus room stores Christmas decorations, preserving them for years to come. Largest area for working out, a game room, or family tv/movie watching area. Includes a 2-car attached garage & a 3 car detached, climate-controlled garage. The center bay being a mechanics dream! (full pit, for quick, efficient and safe oil changes or automotive repairs). Contact your REALTOR today!

For open house information, contact ANDREW SOUTHARD, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Newlin-Miller REALTORS® at 812-478-1900

11014 North Hollingsworth Place, West Terre Haute, 47885 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,054 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This cozy ranch house is quietly located in West Terre Haute , just 15 minutes away from Terre Haute. Its comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a den. The den could be used for a work from house office. New laminate flooring in living room, master bed, dining room, second bedroom and in the kitchen. Vinyl/linoleum is laid in bathroom, den and the front area. New AC. New fresh paints throughout the house. Oh ! there is a basement for your storage, but it has separate stairs from outside the house. Come and see in this low inventory market. This could be a rental as well.

For open house information, contact Van Ling, Keller Williams Indy Metro S at 317-882-5900

2341 8Th Avenue, Terre Haute, 47804 4 Beds 4 Baths | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Are you looking for the perfect home with lots of new updates and plenty of bedrooms and bathroom, well look no more. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 1/2 bath. Home has new roof, new flooring throughout and all rooms have been been newly painted. There is a 1 car detached garage with carport and sits on a corner lot. Call your local agent today and make an appointment.

For open house information, contact DEENA KOCHVAR, WABASH VALLEY REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS at 812-242-7653

106 North 21St Street, Terre Haute, 47807 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Are you looking for a starter home or investment opportunity? Look no further!!! This property is close to downtown and shopping. This property has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious dining room, bright kitchen with a pantry, an enclosed back porch/sunroom with a washer and dryer hookup, and approximately 1,096 sqft. Large porch to relax and enjoy time with your family/friends. Spacious yard on a double lot with a wheelchair accessible ramp for back door entry. Turn key ready. Don't miss this opportunity to book your showing.

For open house information, contact Tunisha Davis, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-611-3912