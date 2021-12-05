ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Charleston-curious? These homes are on the market

(Charleston, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Charleston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RV6f_0dEhRvir00

862 Carroll Road, Charleston, 25314

3 Beds 3 Baths | $208,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Very desired South Hills location. In walking distance to Award winning school Overbrook Elementary. Convenient to all shopping malls, downtown Charleston, restaurants, etc. Opportunity for additional sq footage downstairs basement. Possible 4th bedroom with full bath downstairs with closet. New sink, countertops and electric range being order.

For open house information, contact Tom Pinson, Runyan & Associates REALTORS at 304-744-2121

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKvRo_0dEhRvir00

722 Glenridge Road, Charleston, 25304

3 Beds 3 Baths | $578,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,477 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Open Floor Plan - Very Private - Custom Design - One Owner - Cul-de-sac Street - Lots of Natural Light - Minutes to Hospital - Sits on 1.9 Acres.

For open house information, contact Wilma O. Ellis, RE/MAX Clarity at 304-767-3434

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoEcL_0dEhRvir00

9709 Washington Avenue, Marmet, 25315

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Quaint single story 2 bedroom home. Easy access ramp for convenient entry, updated kitchen including new appliances, bathroom updates, roof 2015, forced gas heat and central air conditioning. Great starter home or anyone needing a one level home. One year home warranty included.

For open house information, contact Jay Snodgrass, Runyan & Associates REALTORS at 304-744-2121

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OX8cs_0dEhRvir00

810 Hanna Drive, Charleston, 25387

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great flip opportunity! Most of the remodel has been completed, just needing some of the electrical and upstairs finished out. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.

For open house information, contact Christie Giompalo, REALTY EXCHANGE COMMERCIAL / RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE at 304-523-2225

