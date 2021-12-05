Top homes for sale in Concord

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Concord, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Concord will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A927j_0dEhRtxP00

3021 Winners Circle Sw, Concord, 28025

4 Beds 3 Baths | $293,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1998

2 story home on quiet cul-de-sac with private backyard, deck, and storage shed. Cozy covered front porch, open family room adjoins kitchen/breakfast area.

For open house information, contact Barbara Harris, Mark Spain Real Estate at 855-299-7653

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3810536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42phQB_0dEhRtxP00

5906 Barefoot Lane, Concord, 28025

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Thank you for considering a Prime 1 Realty listing. We welcome your offers and feedback

For open house information, contact Tijuana Evans, Prime 1 Realty at 888-351-7772

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3804265)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynHPD_0dEhRtxP00

605 Saddlebred Lane, Locust, 28097

4 Beds 3 Baths | $357,840 | Single Family Residence | 2,644 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Crossroads a community of new homes nestled in the quaint town of Locust, NC. Only 28 miles from the Charlotte city center. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and ranch plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.

For open house information, contact Tricia Halloran D.R. Horton - Charlotte

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-48380-480-48380-483800000-0042)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KR6O7_0dEhRtxP00

1038 Patricia Avenue, Harrisburg, 28075

4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,203 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 4 bedroom/1.5 story home in the heart of Harrisburg! Step inside and enjoy the gorgeous wood floors and vaulted ceilings. The home features a 3 bedroom split floorplan down with open area for entertaining, lots of closet space, and an oversized master bedroom. Upstairs you will find a large 4th bedroom/bonus room with a half bath and plenty of walk-in attic storage. Outside, you won't believe the stunning yard, plants, water feature, deck! Everything is ready for you to move right in! And possibly the best feature for last- an additional 30X35 detached garage for all the toys! Main gas pack/HVAC replaced in 2021 that services downstairs of the home. Sidewalks connect you around town to restaurants, shopping, library, parks, and more. Centrally located and within a few minutes drive of everything you could need. Call Mallory Caudle to see today (704) 746-1261.

For open house information, contact Mallory Caudle, Morgan, REALTORS at 704-455-5122

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3787730)

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

