Take a look at these homes on the market in Daytona Beach

(Daytona Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Daytona Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

624 Hudson Street, Daytona Beach, 32114 3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home that has been completely updated. This home has an open floor-plan and a large fenced in backyard. The home boasts of the newly painted interior and exterior. The kitchen speaks for itself with the new bottom cabinets and all new counter tops. Also, a few doors inside the home are brand new and the bathroom features a wonderful new vanity and toilet. All new electrical plugs and switched were installed throughout, as well as new gutters on the outside of the house. This home is move in ready! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Patricia McKinley, Realty Pros Assured at 386-677-7653

1328 Coconut Palm Circle, Port Orange, 32128 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath concrete block Lakefront home in the Maintenance Free Villages of Royal Palm Community. This is one of the largest floor plans in the community featuring two stories and 20' Cathedral Ceilings in the living room. This home definitely gives you a 'WOW' factor when you first enter the home. The home is turn key and move in ready. This home was immaculately cared for by the current owner. kitchen features Corian Countertops with raised panel cabinetry. The master bedroom is on the main floor. The HOA fees cover all lawn maintenance both in the common areas as well as on the property as well as shrub & tree trimming, annual mulch, pressure washing and painting the exterior of the home every 5 years. Cable & Internet included! All residents have access to the Clubhouse.

For open house information, contact Arun Reddy, EXP Realty LLC at 386-547-8586

2967 S Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, 32118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Condominium | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1993

PRICE REDUCTION This is a beautiful rare, 3/2 in the Ocean's Six Building. 3 Bedroom units in this building don't become available very often. This unit has tile in the wet areas and new vinyl plank flooring in the living and bedrooms for a fresh beach feel. The floor plan is split with the 2 guest rooms on one side and the spacious Owner's Suite facing the ocean. This condo boasts both city and ocean views as it sits facing North East. A wrap around balcony allows you to enjoy both the sunrise and the sunset over the Halifax River. Publix Grocery is across the street with a Walgreens and a Bank of America in walking distance. The perfect location for your next chapter. Easy access to the mainland, restaurants, doctors and hospitals. This is a must see condo that won't last.

For open house information, contact Tracie Culver, Culver Realty & Property Management at 386-414-3445

403 Acacia Drive, Port Orange, 32127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to 403 Acacia Drive! A rare opportunity to own a remodeled waterfront home perfectly positioned in the heart of Port Orange within proximity to some of the city's greatest sites and less than ten minutes from the Ocean. This move-in ready home boasts a new roof, deep water dock, one-car garage, inside laundry with washer & dryer conveying, and recently renovated chef's kitchen. The kitchen and formal dining room are light and bright with plenty of natural sunlight beaming through the windows and floor-to-ceiling patio doors. The recently remodeled Chef's Kitchen boasts new quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, a functional island with a produce rinse station, and a cooktop. The spacious oversized master retreat encompasses an ensuite bath, a study, and beautiful french doors

For open house information, contact Ashley Garrett, Hometown Realty at 386-275-8537