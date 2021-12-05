Lafayette-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lafayette, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lafayette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2227 N 22Nd Street, Lafayette, 47904 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,093 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This adorable 3 bed/1 bath with a basement is set perfectly on a corner lot! Don’t miss the brand new everything!!! From the complete kitchen with island redone and brand new appliances, bathroom, flooring, light fixtures, plumbing, 90% new duct work and air return! The roof, windows, siding and wiring were completely redone 8 years ago! The three bedrooms are generously sized with extra deep closet space too! The master even has his and her closets. Don’t miss all the extra space in the dry basement …it is perfect for any need! The backyard also has a partial fence! Come see your new home today!

519 Owen Street, Lafayette, 47905 1 Bed 1 Bath | $144,900 | Condominium | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Awesome condo in the updated old Highland Park High School. Condo features 14 foot ceiling , built in shelving with roll front doors, customer-made concrete countertops, cork flooring, new roof (2018), new refrigerators(2020),new dishwasher (2021) . Easy living with all exterior and common areas taken care of and services like snow removal, lawn care provided (please see sales disclosure for a list of HOA coverages.)Condo features one bedroom, living room and another 18x10 room to use as you like (dining room, second living room, bedrooms or study?) This oversized corner unit has an exterior door to a small, private garden area). Updated, huge energy-efficient windows to keep it bright but comfortable. W/D in unit. Full use of the original gym (with an event kitchen and exercise equipment), guest room (for a small fee), off-street parking and shared patio area.

1325 Central Street, Lafayette, 47905 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Completely renovated & superb central location. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms plus den/office. Luxury vinyl hardwood on entire main level. Impressive kitchen offering solid wood/soft close drawers, butcherblock waterfall island, floating shelves & black stainless kitchen appliances. Main floor master suite offers dual sinks/closets plus luxurious tile shower. Custom white shaker cabinets & furniture vanities with designer quartz tops. Detailed trim package including cased doors/windows, shiplap, barn doors and entry bench. Entire property reengineered with new electrical, plumbing/sewer lateral, HVAC, insulation, windows/doors, siding, roof & more. Professionally landscaped lot with new driveway & fully fenced yard. This one is a must see today!

1721 Shortridge Drive, Lafayette, 47905 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Check out this adorable 2 bed/1 bath in the heart of Lafayette! Close to downtown, shopping, restaurants, schools and more! Many recent updates including remodeled bath, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the dining room and laundry, paint, trim, kitchen upgrades and more. New roof in the last 6 years! Large living room perfect for relaxing evenings or entertaining guests. All appliances stay in this cute and functional kitchen! Plenty of room for a pub table, or ample space for a larger gathering in the dining room, which could also serve as a den/office or bonus room! Great yard space that's fully fenced in back, PLUS a 1.5-car detached garage that could serve for additional storage space or a hobbyist's dream! Don't miss this affordable home in today's market!

