Take a look at these homes on the Lynchburg market now

(Lynchburg, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lynchburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4346 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, 24502 4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,437 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Buyer's financing fell through! Their loss could be your gain. In the Heart of Fort Hill! Beautiful 2 story brick home on a large level lot with a detached garage with a brand new boiler in 2021. Four finished floors offer great space! The main level has a huge living room with a masonry fireplace leading out to the covered side porch. The dining room has built-ins with an office off to the side. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the second floor. The third floor offers the 4th bedroom and another full bath. The terrace level is partially finished with a full wet bar and spacious family room. With a wrap-around driveway and spacious backyard, this home is great for entertaining, kids to play, and privacy! Close to shopping, dining, Downtown Lynchburg, and the universities, this is not a home to miss.

205 Mallard Drive, Lynchburg, 24503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Townhouse | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This Townhome has everything you could want in a home. All new kitchen Appliances. Kitchen is to die for, absolutely beautiful. The entire home has been lovingly cared for updated and maintained. Charming gas log fire place in the great room with stunning views through the expansive windows that go floor to ceiling. This one you have to experience. The basement is poured concrete has very tall ceiling. Master on Main level with a full bath. Upper level has a roomy loft as well as two bedrooms and another full bath. Make your appointment today. All new Central A/C and Gas air handler in 2020, one more reason to come and see this beautiful Home.

155 Lakeridge Drive, Madison Heights, 24572 3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,353 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood with peaceful lake views. Entering the property you will appreciate the asphalt driveway with plenty of parking leading to a 2 car garage. The main level of the home has lots of space including a main level master suite with views of the lake. The main level also has a formal living room, dining room, great room, kitchen and a full bathroom. The second floor provides two additional bedrooms with a fourth room that can be used as a bedroom. The basement has a full bathroom that needs to be completed. The large open basement provides plenty of place to expand finished square feet.

233 Winebarger Circle, Lynchburg, 24502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $137,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Affordable all brick ranch in Campbell County! This home is situated on large lot and offers a full basement basement for future expansion, living room with fireplace, galley kitchen, 1.5 baths, 3 bedrooms and a carport. With just a little TLC you could have instant equity!

