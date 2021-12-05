ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

House hunt Albany: See what’s on the market now

Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 5 days ago

(Albany, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albany will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkjqI_0dEhQtvC00

3401 Old Dawson Road, Albany, 31721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | 2,684 Square Feet | Built in 1972

**** PRICE REDUCED!!! **** Gorgeous Colonial Williamsburg homes with LOADS of upgrades!!! Featuring 2,684 sq ft of living space, 3 LARGE bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a private office space (could easily make a 4th bedroom), a loft area (a great bonus space)! You will fall in love as soon as you enter this home—an inviting foyer with brick pavers which opens to the private office (could easily be used as a 4th bedroom) and the large formal dining room! The great room is very spacious, has a large brick fireplace, updated LVP hardwood floors, new paint, a large ceiling fan, and tall windows overlooking the backyard. The great room ceiling is vaulted with beams and the upstairs balcony overlooks the great room. The kitchen has pretty white cabinets that have been updated, complete with appliances, tile flooring, and a breakfast nook with a bay window. Large laundry with lots of cabinet space and a folding countertop. The master suite is located downstairs- has a HUGE bedroom, 2 closets (one is a walk-in closet), and a private ensuite bath with a double vanity, updated countertops, refinished tub/shower, and new paint. Upstairs includes two spacious bedrooms that share a jack/jill bath. Additionally, upstairs, there is an open loft space and a walk-in attic space (loads of storage)! Outside includes a privacy fenced backyard, an open patio, a wired workshop (with 2 sections), and an attached carport space. The owners have made so many updates and upgrades including updated lighting throughout most of the home, new paint throughout, brand new LVP hardwood flooring, NEW SUPER EFFICIENT VINYL double pane windows, updated roof (2012), and updated HVAC units (2012) and so much more! Corner lot – 1.11 acres! This home is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wiley & Kyla Standring Team, ERA ALL IN ONE REALTY at 229-888-6653

Copyright © 2021 Albany Board of Realtors and Southwest Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSGA-148688)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JOha_0dEhQtvC00

1211 Fifth Avenue, Albany, 31707

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Affordable and Cute Cottage on the Avenues- NW Albany location! Features include 1,162 sq ft of living space, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath plus an separate den area (could easily be used as a home office or a 3rd bedroom), a semi open kitchen and a spacious family room! Hardwood floors flow throughout much of the home (could use refinishing)! This home offers many amenities and upgrades including central heating and air (Updated in 2012), an updated ROOF (2017), a floored attic that expends the size of the home, a large open patio, a HUGE wired workshop, and a completely fenced backyard! This home feels very large inside- Priced for a quick sale at only $69,900!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wiley & Kyla Standring Team, ERA ALL IN ONE REALTY at 229-888-6653

Copyright © 2021 Albany Board of Realtors and Southwest Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSGA-148788)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFqUj_0dEhQtvC00

916 Cordele Road, Albany, 31705

4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Calling all investors and project enthusiasts to complete this remodel. Renovation is incomplete and home is sold as-is. This cute traditional style brick home is nestled away on 2.35 acres. This home is loaded with potential. Just on the outskirts of town to be considered county style living but still convenient to restaurants and shopping. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Other places in the home have the original hard wood flooring. New vanities and tile in the bathrooms 2020. New roof in 2019. Home was converted to city water in 2020 and front porch re-done. Electrical panel was upgraded in 2020. New water heater in 2020 and new HVAC in 2021. This home is a split bedroom plan including an oversized master bedroom with bathroom.

For open house information, contact Lazelda Lowe, ERA ALL IN ONE REALTY at 229-888-6653

Copyright © 2021 Albany Board of Realtors and Southwest Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSGA-148763)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ME3xt_0dEhQtvC00

6116 Poplar Road, Albany, 31705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Country living in Worth Co.! One owner, well maintained, three bedroom two bath mobile home is move in ready and clean as a whistle! Large living room and dining room combo includes built-in china cabinets. All kitchen appliances remain with the home. Large one acre lot is mostly fenced and features a metal storage building. Nicely sized bedrooms, laundry closet, wet bar and covered patio area are a few more features that set this home apart from the rest! Roof is 4 years old and HVAC replaced with a 4 Ton unit 6 years ago. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Carrie Hutchinson, RE/MAX OF ALBANY at 229-434-1600

Copyright © 2021 Albany Board of Realtors and Southwest Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSGA-148847)

