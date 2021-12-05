ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton-curious? These homes are on the market

Scranton News Alert
 5 days ago

(Scranton, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Scranton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xikDz_0dEhQqH100

936 N Webster Ave, Scranton, 18510

2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Lori Francis (570) 885-3491: This property is a dollhouse! Adorable 2 bedroom with living/dining combo, first floor laundry, butcher block countertops with all new appliances including stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer with 1 car detached garage. All measurements approximate.

For open house information, contact Lori Francis, Ruddy Realty at 570-282-4463

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9tcg_0dEhQqH100

462 N Main Street, Pittston, 18640

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in None

A beautiful suburban home!Midway to Scranton and Wilkes BarreNew Kitchen, w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New 3/4 Bath, New Flooring, Fresh Carpets throughout.3 Large Bedrooms and tiled Full Bath Upstairs. Bonus Jacuzzi Room, with heat , vaulted ceilings and sky lights. Forced Air throughout entire home.Double Lot 2 Car Garage. Off Street Parking for 10 cars.Clean Concrete basement.

For open house information, contact Jim Donovan, BrokersRealty.Com at 570-819-2200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuBje_0dEhQqH100

2205 Durkin Avenue, Scranton, 18508

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in None

Great 2 story home with oversized lot for tons of family gatherings. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths and a large, heated basement just waiting to be finished. The driveway has room for multiple vehicles and a carport.

For open house information, contact Alfred Clemonts, Century 21 Smith Hourigan Group - Kingston at 570-287-1196

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukR0K_0dEhQqH100

1206 Grove St., Avoca, 18641

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Robert J Vanston (570) 585-1500: Currently under construction. This home has been gutted to the studs for the most part and seller is in process of a total remodel. Good sized yard, off street parking and located on a quiet street with easy access to I81.

For open house information, contact Robert J Vanston, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties at 570-585-1500

Scranton News Alert

Scranton, PA
ABOUT

With Scranton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

