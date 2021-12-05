Scranton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Scranton, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Scranton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

936 N Webster Ave, Scranton, 18510 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Lori Francis (570) 885-3491: This property is a dollhouse! Adorable 2 bedroom with living/dining combo, first floor laundry, butcher block countertops with all new appliances including stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer with 1 car detached garage. All measurements approximate.

462 N Main Street, Pittston, 18640 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in None

A beautiful suburban home!Midway to Scranton and Wilkes BarreNew Kitchen, w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New 3/4 Bath, New Flooring, Fresh Carpets throughout.3 Large Bedrooms and tiled Full Bath Upstairs. Bonus Jacuzzi Room, with heat , vaulted ceilings and sky lights. Forced Air throughout entire home.Double Lot 2 Car Garage. Off Street Parking for 10 cars.Clean Concrete basement.

2205 Durkin Avenue, Scranton, 18508 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in None

Great 2 story home with oversized lot for tons of family gatherings. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths and a large, heated basement just waiting to be finished. The driveway has room for multiple vehicles and a carport.

1206 Grove St., Avoca, 18641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Robert J Vanston (570) 585-1500: Currently under construction. This home has been gutted to the studs for the most part and seller is in process of a total remodel. Good sized yard, off street parking and located on a quiet street with easy access to I81.

