Take a look at these homes on the market in Fairfield

(Fairfield, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

5248 Comfrey Street, Fairfield, 94534

4 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,876 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Daisy Finazzo - Agt: 925-7680209 - There is something for everyone at Enclave at Cordelia. Centrally located at the crossroads of San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland and Napa, world class shopping, culinary delights, and exciting happenings are all minutes away!Tucked along the convenient 680 – 80 corridor, Enclave at Cordelia features spacious homes ranging in size from approximately 1,860 – 3,415 square feet. Every home at Enclave showcases gourmet kitchens, expansive living areas, and many other noteworthy details.Seeno Homes carries forward a tradition of quality and excellence handed down from generation to generation. Established in 1938, Seeno Homes continues to bring the same dedication, commitment, and quality workmanship, as did the generations prior. We hope you enjoy our new home community, Enclave at Cordelia!This BARTON floor plan is move in ready and it includes $37k+ in designer upgrades. Come see this beautiful home! Won't last at this price.

369 Barcelona Street, Vallejo, 94591

4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,989 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Fully remodeled home in the desirable Granada Hills neighborhood. Open concept living, featuring an updated jaw dropper kitchen with quartz counters, oversized island, gorgeous black honeycomb backsplash, SS appliances and white shaker cabinets! The split level floor plan provides plenty of room to spread out with multiple fireplaces and entertainment areas including a half bath for guests. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms and 2 full updated bathrooms that continue the classic black and white palette. The master suite boasts a spacious deck to enjoy the views of the surrounding hills. New fencing and a large flat backyard provide the perfect blank canvas to make it your sanctuary. Conveniently located to major freeways, shopping centers and borders the nearby town of Benicia.

621 Grennan Street, Vallejo, 94591

3 Beds 2 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1962

- "A VERY NICE GEM!" A MUST SEE!" This is a Lovely single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Updated interior with new flooring, paint, and granite kitchen countertops. Living room, dining room, family room and a fireplace. This beauty also comes with a wonderful bonus room great for entertaining. For commuters it is less than 2 minutes to the freeway.

495 Yarrow Drive, Fairfield, 94534

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,035,615 | Single Family Residence | 3,415 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Daisy Finazzo - Agt: 925-7680209 - There is something for everyone at Enclave at Cordelia. Centrally located at the crossroads of San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland and Napa, world class shopping, culinary delights, and exciting happenings are all minutes away!Tucked along the convenient 680 – 80 corridor, Enclave at Cordelia features spacious homes ranging in size from approximately 1,860 – 3,415 square feet. Every home at Enclave showcases gourmet kitchens, expansive living areas, and many other noteworthy details.Seeno Homes carries forward a tradition of quality and excellence handed down from generation to generation. Established in 1938, Seeno Homes continues to bring the same dedication, commitment, and quality workmanship, as did the generations prior. We hope you enjoy our new home community, Enclave at Cordelia!Gorgeous DRAKE floor plan is now available. Come see this beautiful home!

