Top homes for sale in Idaho Falls

(Idaho Falls, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Idaho Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4878 Torcello Drive, Ammon, 83406 5 Beds 3 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,074 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom-built new construction home in The Villas Subdivision. The dark-stained cabinetry really sets this home apart, as they pair perfectly with a unique piece of granite that was hand selected by the builder. Wood flooring in the living rooms and halls with upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. The tubs are extra-large in both bathrooms and the tile design fits in perfect with the rest of the house. Deep three-car garage. Nine foot ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom. Cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms are topped with a gorgeous granite. Gas range and Stainless Steel side by side refrigerator. Double vanity sinks in both bathrooms. Master bath has a large tower for storage. Large living room with a stack of three windows facing the back yard. Backyard has a large patio with plenty of room for a table and chairs. Tons of storage throughout the house. Large cold storage room in the basement and two more large bedrooms with a spacious family room. Buyers must show pre-approved financing prior to scheduling appointments.

For open house information, contact Lisa Roach, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-523-6111

5977 S Ammon Road, Idaho Falls, 83406 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,442 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome home to 5977 S Ammon Road. This gorgeous, ranch style home is located on 12.38 acres and is the perfect property for the buyer that is looking for a beautiful, well maintained home as well as a pristine property for their animals. Upon entering, you will fall in love with the vaulted ceilings and open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring throughout. On the main floor you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large family room with cozy gas fireplace, large kitchen with island, dining area and main floor laundry/mudroom. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with huge corner jetted bath, double vanities, private toilet and separate shower. Downstairs features include 2 full bedrooms, another full tiled bath and a large family room complete with a wet bar. Outside you will find a maintenance free exterior, large two-tiered deck to watch the sunrise on, established yard with sprinkler system, flower beds, and a fully fenced pasture complete with corrals, sheds, barn and heated 40 x 60 shop and water rights. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a little piece of heaven!

For open house information, contact Nikki Marcovitz, Keller Williams Realty East Idaho at 208-529-8888

1687 E 105 N, Idaho Falls, 83401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This listing if for ONE of THREE, all can be purchased for $700,000. Single family homes with water rights. Sometimes a listing comes along that surprises us allAcreage, water rights, Mini/hobby farm. The Three existing stand-alone single family homes that must be sold together, ALL on one parcel, Three rental properties, or owner occupy one rent the rest it's all on One parcel Idaho Falls, Bonneville county welcomes it's newest listing located on North 105th East Just on the outside of Ucon, Idaho. Properties are currently rented & generating revenue. This property is unique in every way and can be the perfect investment, home, or development the possibilities are endless! Will be sold with MLS #2138133, MLS#2138969 and MLS #2138968 the parcel has not been divided, seller will not divide prior to closing. Buyers to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Dan Thomas, Keller Williams Realty East Idaho at 208-529-8888

86 N Hillside Drive, Rigby, 83442 6 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,178 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new construction in desirable, new neighborhood right off I-15 close to Roberts, Idaho! Set to be just over 3000 sq. ft. with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage with the option to add a shop for an additional cost! House plans are included in the attachments and the buyer can choose finishes depending on where the builder is in the process! This will be an awesome custom home for anyone looking for a new build!

For open house information, contact Anderson Hicks Group, Keller Williams Realty East Idaho at 208-529-8888