Check out these homes on the Longview market now

1419 Ruth Drive, Longview, 75601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $76,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Investor special! 3/1/1 has great rental history, at $850/mo. Large living room and dining area has lots of natural light. Conveniently located and priced to allow for updates, at less than $64/sf.

1100 Judson Rd. Ste 200, Longview, 75601 2 Beds 2 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,832 Square Feet | Built in 2017

SPECTACULAR, multi-use property in the HEART of Longview! Custom designed and strategically laid out, this is both TOP Judson road office space along with HIGH END living. Office where you live! Amazing finish out with designer touches throughout. Two large offices face Judson Rd., with excellent accessibility, visibility and parking! Spacious receptionist area, half-bath, kitchen and excellent copy/work/storage room. Separated by a firewall, with easy access to living space. Truly a work of art, this 2/2/2 home is one of the coolest in town! Soaring ceilings, gorgeous flooring, custom shelving and fab natural light. Stunning cooks kitchen with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counters and an open concept! Patio/deck for outside living with fireplace that NEEDS to be seen in person. Spa-like bathrooms with a most amazing laundry/work area. Situated on one of the PRETTIEST lots in Longview, TX, enjoy the tree-house type living with the location of Classic Forrest Hills. This is truly a well planned, well thought out and well designed setup with options for miles!! Call for your private tour.. You will WANT to see this one!! OFFICE SF IS 1,024 and not included in MLS SF!

3 Linda Ct, Longview, 75601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 1965

HALLSVILLE ISD WITH A POOL ON A LITTLE LESS THAN AN ACRE FOR $250,000! At the end of a culdesac street, you'll find all this which includes an ADDITIONAL LOT just perfect for building a shop or just having an extra large yard. The home features 3 bedrooms with an additional room that gives you flexibility as a playroom, office, or extra living or sleeping space. Kitchen has solid-surface counters, tile backsplash and double ovens! Two baths have recent updates, and the half bath, located in the laundry room, is perfect for easy access from outdoors when you're hosting a pool party. The yard offers lots of room to enjoy being outside and the extra concrete surfaces are perfect for riding bikes or skateboards. With over 2200 square feet inside, this home gives you room to Spread Out as well. Two steps down from the dining room, the extra large den was added to allow more room for enjoying your family or entertaining. There is even a hidden wet bar, along with an abundance of storage cabinets and display cases. Lots of extras with this property: updated windows, spacious deck, extra closets, 2 storage buildings & City of Longview water, sewer & trash service! Come See 3 Linda Ct Today!

2604 Balsam, Longview, 75605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $233,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Spacious move in ready home has been perfectly place on a large shaded lot. Being in the city limits of Longview this home has great location close to everything just outside of loop 281. Home has a nice flowing traditional floorplan has a wood burning stove with brick back drop situated in the corner of the room that center everything perfectly. Spacious kitchen has ample amount of cabinet and counter space as well as separate formal dining space. The master bedroom has a charming wood accent wall, built in vanity and bath with walk in shower. Oversized fully fenced back yard will be a place you want to spend a lot of time in with screened in porch having a custom built in bar and a work shop with electricity.

