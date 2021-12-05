ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Wichita Falls now

Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 5 days ago

(Wichita Falls, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wichita Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOGnK_0dEhQjLA00

1635 Elizabeth Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $73,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,181 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Adorable 3 bedroom home available in the Southland addition, many many updates to this one! Foundation was repaired this year, holds a transferable warranty. New Electrical meter was installed, HVAC repairs, runs like new. New paint & flooring and the list goes on.....this home has a large private back yard and great curb appeal. The new refrigerator and new washer & dryer stay with the sale of this home, also a new roof installed for the right offer

For open house information, contact NINA HORN, Century 21 Gold Coat REALTORS at 940-696-5561

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-161315)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpAfz_0dEhQjLA00

2414 Brentwood Drive, Wichita Falls, 76308

4 Beds 5 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,732 Square Feet | Built in 1980

One of a kind, custom built home in Brentwood Estates. Reimagined by current owners to incorporate open, functional spaces and modern conveniences. Living room with FP and vaulted ceiling. Large family room. Two dining areas. Gourmet kitchen with high end appliances. Wet bar in sunroom. Isolated primary suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Two laundry areas. Screened porch. Backyard with gazebo and pond. Two car garage with workshop space. Situated on over half an acre just steps from Sikes Lake.

For open house information, contact Mason Mccleskey, Domain Real Est Services Inc at 940-767-5060

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14670911)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OG5oU_0dEhQjLA00

1716 Brenda Hursh Drive, Wichita Falls, 76308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $382,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous modern home with elegant, open floor plan. 10 ft ceilings, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & fireplace. Large master closet with built ins and convenient pass through to laundry room. Mudroom, office space and plenty of storage. This stunning home is full of natural light. Constructed with metal framing and complete with foam insulation this home is as cost efficient as it is beautiful!

For open house information, contact LINDA WARNOCK, DOMAIN REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC at 940-767-5060

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-162629)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umn9W_0dEhQjLA00

4519 York Street, Wichita Falls, 76309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,443 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Well maintained home with unique floorplan. Living room has fireplace & coffered ceiling. Formal dining room + breakfast area with recessed wood ceiling. Family room has skylights & wall of windows. Game/bonus room. Kitchen has built-in appliances, granite counters, breakfast/serving bar. Laundry room. Master suite has bath with tub, shower, & walk-in closet. Good sized bedrooms. No carpet in home. Privacy fenced backyard has mature trees. Side entry 2-car garage + 1-car detached garage with workshop.

For open house information, contact VIVIAN KIRKPATRICK, DOMAIN REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC at 940-767-5060

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-162243)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Southland, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Ins#Foundation#Washer Dryer#Brentwood Estates#Fp#Mudroom
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
NFL
Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls, TX
171
Followers
328
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy