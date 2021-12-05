Check out these homes for sale in Wichita Falls now

(Wichita Falls, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wichita Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1635 Elizabeth Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $73,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,181 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Adorable 3 bedroom home available in the Southland addition, many many updates to this one! Foundation was repaired this year, holds a transferable warranty. New Electrical meter was installed, HVAC repairs, runs like new. New paint & flooring and the list goes on.....this home has a large private back yard and great curb appeal. The new refrigerator and new washer & dryer stay with the sale of this home, also a new roof installed for the right offer

2414 Brentwood Drive, Wichita Falls, 76308 4 Beds 5 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,732 Square Feet | Built in 1980

One of a kind, custom built home in Brentwood Estates. Reimagined by current owners to incorporate open, functional spaces and modern conveniences. Living room with FP and vaulted ceiling. Large family room. Two dining areas. Gourmet kitchen with high end appliances. Wet bar in sunroom. Isolated primary suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Two laundry areas. Screened porch. Backyard with gazebo and pond. Two car garage with workshop space. Situated on over half an acre just steps from Sikes Lake.

1716 Brenda Hursh Drive, Wichita Falls, 76308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $382,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous modern home with elegant, open floor plan. 10 ft ceilings, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & fireplace. Large master closet with built ins and convenient pass through to laundry room. Mudroom, office space and plenty of storage. This stunning home is full of natural light. Constructed with metal framing and complete with foam insulation this home is as cost efficient as it is beautiful!

4519 York Street, Wichita Falls, 76309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,443 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Well maintained home with unique floorplan. Living room has fireplace & coffered ceiling. Formal dining room + breakfast area with recessed wood ceiling. Family room has skylights & wall of windows. Game/bonus room. Kitchen has built-in appliances, granite counters, breakfast/serving bar. Laundry room. Master suite has bath with tub, shower, & walk-in closet. Good sized bedrooms. No carpet in home. Privacy fenced backyard has mature trees. Side entry 2-car garage + 1-car detached garage with workshop.

