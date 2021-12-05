Take a look at these homes on the market in Redding

(Redding, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Redding than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3733 Fairoaks Ct, Redding, 96001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1990

WEST REDDING! This beautiful home is located in a highly desirable West Redding area, just off of Buenaventura. This home features a wonderful floor plan with an open concept, two sided fireplace, separate dining area, 3 spacious bedrooms + an office, 2 full baths including a separate bathtub in the master, cul-de-sac location with large backyard, views and a shop and rooms for storage under the house. This property is a must see!

For open house information, contact Cory Meyer, Aspire Real Estate at 530-410-6011

1776 Soda Springs Cir, Redding, 96002 3 Beds 3 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Come see this wonderful home nestled in the back of a great neighborhood. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, over 1800 square feet, this home is in the middle of a quiet neighborhood with proximity to parks and everything else Redding has to offer. CB132

For open house information, contact Aaron Keoki Rodrigues, Coldwell Banker C&C Properties at 530-221-7550

3656 Traverse St, Redding, 96002 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,907 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Spacious home in Country Club Estates on 1/3 acre corner lot with beautiful old-growth shade trees. Recent updates include windows and heating/air conditioning unit. 4th bedroom and 1/2 bath separate from other bedrooms. Spacious kitchen has double ovens, microwave and brand new dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Garage ceiling insulated and has laundry hook-ups and mud sink. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet. Flat screen TV stays. Fireplace in living room, slider to back yard from family room leads to large patio area. Large RV parking area could be created by modifying fence with gate. Paved parking area left side of garage. Garage is oversized with built-in storage shelving.

For open house information, contact Bradley J Garbutt, Real Living Real Estate Professionals at 530-224-6700

16840 Hawthorne Ave, Anderson, 96007 3 Beds 2 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This Happy Valley property is a must see. Plenty of privacy with a gated fence and extensive landscaping. A huge living room at the center of a split floor plan, including a bonus office. Kitchen area includes a breakfast bar, nook, and formal dining room. A huge covered back patio is perfect for BBQing and hosting. In the backyard you'll find a 36'x48' metal shop with 15' roll up doors and the potting shed.

For open house information, contact KIM WOODLAND, Venture Properties at 530-229-1000