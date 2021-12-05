Check out these Bend homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

 5 days ago

(Bend, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

18655 Innes Market Road, Bend, 97703

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Custom built single story home on almost 30 acres of private oasis with Cascade Mountain views. Convenient location between Bend & Sisters! No CC&Rs & No HOA. Nearby public lands & trails. Highlights: covered front porch, hardwood & slate tile flooring. Large kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, granite tile counters, & a pantry. The spacious family room has a vaulted ceiling and amazing views, plus a wood stove. Master Suite offers a cozy propane fireplace, a huge walk-in closet with built-in organizers, plus a private bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, & walk-in shower. 3rd bedroom has been used as an office w built-ins, a big closet, & lovely hardwood flooring. The spacious utility room has a sink & plenty of storage. The 2400 sq ft barn is ready for hay, equipment, animals, or your future workshop. It has 2/3 concrete flooring, frost-free water, electricity, & 2 RV doors for easy drive-through. Qualified Buyers only please. Sellers are motivated due to family injury. Bring an offer!

3000 Nw Lucus Court, Bend, 97703

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,596 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful Awbrey Butte home across the street from the neighborhood park. All bedrooms are on the main floor. Primary bedroom has access to the deck and features a gas fireplace and a lovely soaking tub. Flexibile living space above garage has its own kitchen and would be perfect as an in-law or nanny suite or a private office - it could also easily be reconfigured to be part of the main house. Treed lot provides privacy and shade.

2689 Ne Cordata Place, Bend, 97701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This cozy and pleasant home is in a great location on the NE side of Bend. From the beautiful and private fully fenced park-like setting with a fire pit in back, to the vaulted ceilings and an open living area, it welcomes all. Bring your trailer or small RV home to it's very own parking space behind the fence on the side of the house. This home has been taken care of with new wood floors throughout the living area and new carpet in the guest bedrooms.

20565 Dylan Loop, Bend, 97702

3 Beds 3 Baths | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Whether you're looking for a property with great investment potential, wanting to trade up into a larger home, or are a first-time homebuyer seeking a place to call your own, this one checks off all the boxes and then some! This well-maintained and move-in-ready home sits on a large lot in a great SE Bend location and boasts vaulted ceilings, a large bonus room, and a primary suite on the main floor. With over 2,000 square feet and a fully fenced rear yard complete with a sprinkler system and newly renovated greenhouse, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value in Bend today.

