Grand Junction, CO

Check out these homes on the Grand Junction market now

 5 days ago

(Grand Junction, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3269 1/2 F 3/10 Rd, None, 81520

3 Beds 1 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Lovely home with huge irrigated backyard, treehouse, shed, pond, mature trees and views. Enjoy the large patio w/ gas outlet, hot/cold water. Add a hot tub and pool! Master bedroom wood fireplace, living room wood stove. Oversized drivethrough 2 car garage. New windows, bathroom, roof, siding. Custom kitchen counters, big bedrooms, newer appliances, Near schools, shops, restaurants, hiking, biking, rafting.

439 N 16Th Street, Grand Junction, 81501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Welcome to this well maintained downtown charmer located two blocks from Lincoln Park golf course. Create a meal in the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counters. Then serve dinner in the formal dining room with its original hardwood floors and beautiful crown molding. Finish the evening sitting under your covered porch. Come on down to our OPEN HOUSE Sunday September 26th 2-4pm.

461 Tiara Vista Drive, Grand Junction, 81507

3 Beds 3 Baths | $674,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,922 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Please step inside this luxury Redlands ranch style home with beautiful breath-taking views of the Colorado National Monument and enjoy the manicured Tiara Rado Golf Course in your backyard. This beautiful home is built to take advantage of the winter sun and it keeps it cooler in the summer heat. The 3 bedroom, 3 bath, split bedroom home, has 2 living areas, formal dining room, open concept with the kitchen and family room adjoined. One of the bedrooms is being used as an office with great views. The tiled floor with its in floor heat, keeps the house very comfortable and clean. You will love the extra-large master suite with additional sitting area and its own gas fireplace for your comfort. The outdoor patio provides some privacy and overlooks the monument. There is plenty of space for guests and entertaining and you will love how the neighboring homes are spaced comfortably away and very quiet. Easy to show, see it today!

354 Franklin Avenue, Grand Junction, 81503

2 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Townhouse | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Perfect home for an investor. Lock and leave townhome close to everything, St. Mary's, University and shopping. All stainless kitchen appliances stay. Numerous upgrades include new hardware on cabinets and doors, new Pella screen door, new light fixtures, HW heater and boiler 8 years old. Wood laminate floors. Darling patio for extra living space. No HOA here and it can be used for VRBO. Great investment. Please note very tight showing times.

