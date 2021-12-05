ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Jackson, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jackson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4036 Erika Drive, Pleasant Lake, 49272

5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,024 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Buyer and buyer agent to verify all information provided by seller or listing agent. Information is deemed to be accurate to the best ability of the seller at the time of the listing. Wow!! Look at the opportunity to own such a large stately home on such a beautiful property!! Large, 3,024 sq ft, 3 Story home with an excellent floor plan. Includes main floor laundry, half bath, open eat-in kitchen, family room, living room featuring a Gas Fireplace. Full basement ready to be finished, giving youeven more amazing living space! Enjoy the deck while watching geese on the pond (stocked & shared with four other homeowners). Very close To White Lake & Pleasant Lake. Priced to sell!

505 E Bird Street, Jackson, 49203

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,700 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Back on the market through no fault of it's own. The Summit Township charmer can once again be yours! This super cute and move-in ready home has the perfect combination of easy living and affordability. It is also a great location with easy access to shops, restaurants and highways. A large, private and fenced-in yard is the icing on the cake. Don't miss out on calling this cozy retreat home!

723 Morrell, Jackson, 49203

2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 878 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Cute as a button!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with hardwood floors throughout. Enclosed front porch, backyard deck, detached 1 car garage and full basement. New roof in 2020 and includes all appliances.

2846 Riegel Road, Parma, 49269

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,393 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Your modern country home sits on almost a 1/2 acre and is packed with gracious spaces and pleasant surprises. The kitchen is a show place with tall ceilings, large center island with prep and eat-in space, beautiful designer cabinetry, pantry and a lovely sitting area with built-ins. The mud room with cubby storage leads you to the huge 3+ car garage that has incredible bonus space above it! There are 2 living spaces on the main level ensuring room for everyone! 2 bedrooms, an office area, bath and a 1/2 and the laundry room round out the main floor. The 2nd floor is where you will find the primary suite with gorgeous bath and walk-in closet. Your sprawling deck (with hot tub) and inviting front porch create perfect outdoor living spaces. Welcome home to 2846 Riegel Road in Parma!

