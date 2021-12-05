House hunt Saint Augustine: See what’s on the market now

(Saint Augustine, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Augustine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

458 Domenico, St Augustine, 32086 3 Beds 2 Baths | $398,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Come See This Beautiful Concrete Block Home In St. Augustine Shores. This Amazing Golf Course Location Offers A Peaceful Setting On The Beautiful Paver Patio For That Morning Cup Of Coffee Or Afternoon Cocktail. A Beautiful Fresh-feel From The Moment You Enter This Light And Bright Home With An Open Living Area And Double-sliding Doors Opening To Beautiful Golf-course Views. Enjoy Entertaining Friends While Preparing Meals In Your Spacious Totally New Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances,Large Sink And New Faucet Along With 42-inch Cabinets,Beautiful Quartz Counter-tops And Recessed Lighting. So Much In This Home Is New,Air Conditioning,Lighting,Windows And Doors And Floors. The 2-car Garage Also Has New Windows And Doors. A Split Floor Plan Is Perfect For Families,The Master Bedroom Has A Walk-in Closet And A Complete New Bathroom With A Beautiful Tiled Walk-in Shower And New Vanity And Lighting.,The Main Bathroom Is Also Completely New With New Tile,Bathtub And Vanity. What A Beautiful Place To Call Home,On The Golf Course In St. Augustine Shores. A Must See At This Price.

627 Shores Blvd, St Augustine, 32086 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,900 | Condominium | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Are You Ready To Leave Your Cares Behind And Begin Enjoying All The Fun,Excitement,& Joy Of Florida Living? It’s All Here For You To Enjoy Golfing,Swimming,Exercise,Tennis & More. This Is Condo Living Its Best,And No Need To Hire The Movers,That Is Taken Care Of Too. This 3-bedroom 2 Bath Condo Comes Fully Furnished Including An Attached 1-car Garage,Conveniently Located On The Ground Floor With Easy Access To All Community Amenities,Tucked Away In The Peaceful Casa Bella Community. Imagine Enjoying The Morning Florida Breezes On A Rear Screen Patio,And Afternoons In The Beautiful Community Pool. No Need To Join The Gym,A Fantastic Exercise Room Is At Your Disposal. The Wonderful Split Floorplan Allows For Family And Friends To Visit With Privacy For Everyone,Or Extended Living Space. Light And Bright Throughout,Clean,And Well-cared For And Ready For New Owners. When We Say “just Bring Your Toothbrush” We Mean It! ***see Additional Marketing***,All The Comforts Of Home,Where You Can Just Enjoy The St. Augustine Lifestyle Without Any Of The Hassles Of Home Maintenance. Just Minutes To Shopping,Historic Downtown And The Amazing St. Augustine And Crescent Beaches.

70 Cuna St, St Augustine, 32084 15 Beds 15 Baths | $3,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,231 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Currently used as a Bed & Breakfast but could easily be converted back to a single family home if desired. The Carriage Way Inn is a well-established 14 room Bed & Breakfast with onsite parking, located in the heart of the Nation's Oldest City. St. Augustine is know for it's history, quaint streets, historic homes and sites, museums, and an array of local shops and restaurants and this B&B is walking distance to it all. Comprised of two buildings, the main building features eleven rooms and baths, with six upstairs and five downstairs (two with private entry) as well as a beautiful open parlor perfect for dining or gathering for happy hour, a kitchen, laundry area and guest powder room. Outside offers charming covered porches and an open brick patio perfect for dining al-fresco.

484 Linda Court, St Augustine, 32086 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Welcome Home!! This Immaculate Home Was Completely Remodeled In 2017 Including Metal Roof,Electrical Upgrade,Plumbing Upgrade,Custom Granite In Kitchen And Bathrooms,Custom Shower,Custom Blinds And Boast A Florida Room With Split Ac System. Kitchen Features Include Complete Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliance Package With Custom Hickory Wood Cabinets. Lifetime Shingles On The Outside Of Home And New Double Pain Windows Throughout. So Many Upgrades Make This Home Absolutely Stunning And Move In Ready Plus A Huge Yard To Enjoy Your Outdoor Time! Community Has An Olympic Size Pool,Fishing Dock And Walking Trails. Come Live The Florida Life!

