Take a look at these homes for sale in San Angelo

(San Angelo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Angelo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2617 Waco St, San Angelo, 76901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Hidden gem! Nicely updated Interior! Home offers a wonderful open concept floor plan. Kitchen is welcoming, decorative and conveniently designed. The chef of the home will enjoy the abundant cabinets and counter space, electric oven range and microwave, along with the eye catching backsplash. New Carpet in bedrooms and beautiful wood laminate flooring runs throughout the home. Fresh paint and new fixtures.

314 E 44Th St, San Angelo, 76903 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,500 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Imagine the possibilities with this property! First-time home buyers will enjoy the clean, move-in ready feel, but can still add plenty of personal touches. The quiet street and simple floor plan would be a perfect empty nest. Investors looking for land or rental property can appreciate the large, half-acre lot and potential for expansion. Extra storage adds to both the kitchen and the laundry room. The freshly-painted living room and kitchen flow from one room to the next. The clean oven and the new fridge will be staying with the home. In addition to the new roof and storage shed, the house comes with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms which may help keep the peace...less sharing of spaces. Come take a look, you will be surprised at how much this home has to offer.

622 Jones St, San Angelo, 76903 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,145 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Check out this cute three bedroom, two bath home with a great open concept. Cooking those delicious meals will be a breeze in the spacious kitchen with name brand appliances during the holidays! You'll find ceramic wood look tile throughout the house which makes cleaning quick and efficient! In the master bedroom enjoy the huge walk in closet, and the master bath has double vanities. Doing laundry for the busy family will actually be enjoyable in the huge laundry room equipped with plenty of shelves for storage. Outside there's a privacy fence in back and in the front yard zero scape for easy maintenance. Call Gina @ 325-262-1033 to tour this home before someone snaps it up!

233 Norwood Dr, San Angelo, 76903 3 Beds 3 Baths | $238,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great 3 bed 2 bath split bedroom home located near Goodfellow. Large privacy fenced backyard, covered patio, 2 car attached garage. Breakfast area/dining space right off of the kitchen. Spacious living room with Austin stone fireplace and room for a second dining or play area. Open kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Master has on suite bathroom with his and her closets and sinks!

