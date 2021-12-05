College Station-curious? These homes are on the market

(College Station, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in College Station. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1090 Windmeadows Drive, College Station, 77845 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,155 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Who is looking for an early February move-in? Such a great house in a GREAT location in the highly desirable south end of College Station!

5234 Montague Loop, Bryan, 77807 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in None

The Roosevelt is a single-story, 1605 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.

5200 Montague Loop, Bryan, 77807 4 Beds 2 Baths | $261,645 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home resting on a large corner lot in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Dakota offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, Espresso scheme cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, linen closet, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Be one of the first to live in this brand new subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!

6131 Darlington Avenue, College Station, 77845 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,690 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in None

The Auburn is a single-story, 1,370 sq. ft., 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The expansive entryway flows into the spacious living area, complete with a dining nook. Next to the dining area is the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the living room and includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. The two additional bedrooms share a roomy and functional bathroom between them. Other features include granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)

