Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill-curious? These homes are on the market

 5 days ago

(Rock Hill, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rock Hill will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11 Culp Street, Rock Hill, 29730

2 Beds 3 Baths | $314,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Peaceful living in the heart of town! Quiet property in the middle of town located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a large vacant property across the street. Immaculate well-built 2 bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom two story home. Solid 3/4-inch Oak hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms. Surround sound in the master bedroom and living room. Intercom system and irrigation system are just a couple of upgrades made to the beautiful custom home.

894 Maplewood Lane, Rock Hill, 29730

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1960

HOME IS UNDER CONTRACT WE ARE ACCEPTING BACK UP OFFERS>. A VERY CUTE, Ranch house in a GREAT LOCATION. Open Floor plan. Lots of Updates in 2020 Including...Plumbing, Electrical, New HVAC, New 10 x 10 Storage shed. The full bath was also renovated in 2020 and New Laminate flooring has been installed in the Kitchen and Dining areas. This home has a large flat backyard for lots of Fun Activities! Deck off the back of the is house perfect for Grilling Out. This house would make a fabulous rental property! Home is Sold As-Is.

16268 Raven Crest Drive, Indian Land, 29707

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,533 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Back on the market - no fault of seller, buyer cancelled after deciding to stay in New Jersey. This popular 3 bd/2 ba Gray Mist floor plan in Sun City Carolina Lakes is waiting for your special touches to make it your own. Kitchen features Corian countertops, SS electric appliances, and breakfast nook. Primary bedroom features ceiling fan, dual sink vanity, step-in glass enclosed shower, and walk-in closet. Large living area offers formal dining, great room, and sunroom. Two additional guest rooms share second full bath. Hurry! Come and enjoy all that Sun City has to offer. You won’t be disappointed.

840 Macarthur Street, Rock Hill, 29730

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,123 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Super cute remodeled ranch home close to Winthrop University! This home features new electrical, new windows, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new vinyl composite flooring, and refinished the original hardwood flooring. Close to Downtown Rock Hill, restaurants, shopping, I-77 and Cherry Park

