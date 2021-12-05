Chico-curious? These homes are on the market

(Chico, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chico will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

12 Savannah Lane, Chico, 95926 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome home! 12 Savannah is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1502 sqft home perched on cul-de-sac corner. Cozy fireside living room flows into bright kitchen & dining area, with sliding door that opens up to low maintenance backyard with private patio. Master suite features dual vanity and walk in closet. Ample storage throughout, and laundry room complete with additional wash basin. Located close to shopping, restaurants and freeway.

For open house information, contact Matt Depa, Re/Max of Chico at 530-896-9300

3069 Neal Road, Paradise, 95969 3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful manufactured home with new carpet and flooring thruout. Freshly painted. Unbelievable view of the valley and canyons. split floorplan. Fill your equestrian needs with the 7 stall barn and round pen. Room for more.. Seller owned solar system to help with energy efficiency. Sitting area in master can be used as office or... with access to back deck. Covered deck on the backside of home. Take the view in... Seller owned generac for backup energy. Clean and move in ready.

For open house information, contact Saralyn Billotti, RE/MAX Gold at 530-538-9200

1278 Whitewood Way, Chico, 95973 4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Get ready to fall in love! Beautiful NEWER construction home with OWNED SOLAR, located minutes from PV high school, Marigold elementary, shops, restaurants and parks! A wide, formal entry welcomes you into this open floor plan with 24’ tile flooring flowing cohesively throughout the main living areas and classic white wainscoting dressing up the walls. There is an office/option for a fourth bedroom off the entry, and the master suite, a full bathroom and two additional carpeted bedrooms down the hall. The master bedroom has a private French door to the back patio, a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and a dual vanity ensuite with granite countertops, tile-surround walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. The kitchen overlooks the expansive main living room, and has granite countertops with peninsula for additional bar seating, wooden cabinetry, a pantry, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove top with decorative custom tiled backsplash. The living room has a designated dining area, and a decorative trey ceiling with a focal gas fireplace with a white mantle and tiled hearth. The backyard is fully cross fenced with a roomy covered patio, perfect for extended outdoor living, and a manageable lawn bordered by established greenery and privacy shrubs. There is a laundry room with access to the attached two car garage, large side yard and RV parking! This home is truly TURNKEY, beautifully maintained and ready for its new owner!

For open house information, contact Alisha Simpkins, Keller Williams Realty Chico Area at 530-809-3700

1315 Deodara Way, Paradise, 95969 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Nestled in a cul-de-sac, on large, rectangular lot, is a brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home, that was built with modern comfort in mind. This home is thoughtfully designed with an open concept floor plan, that makes the living & dining room flow seamlessly into the kitchen. The kitchen hosts luxurious granite countertops and brand-new appliances. This turn-key home has great laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of natural light throughout. It is spacious, bright, and airy, AND built with new energy-efficient & fire-resistant features! Through the glass doors, we are led to the large yard that offers endless potential for gardening, relaxation or ADU options.

For open house information, contact Lisa Bristow, Keller Williams Realty Chico Area at 530-809-3700