Provo, UT

House hunt Provo: See what's on the market now

 5 days ago

(Provo, UT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Provo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2407 W Sheridan Street, Mapleton, 84664

3 Beds 3 Baths | Single Family Residence | 3,329 Square Feet

Total sq. ft.: 3249Finished sq. ft.: 2166Unfinished sq. ft.: 1083Mapleton Grove is now offering our Emerald Homes product line! Emerald homes offers elegant exteriors, high-end features, and elevated design. Our Emerald homes floorplans are luxuriously designed with grand gourmet kitchens, grand master baths, and enhanced exterior elevations which include side load garages and oversized third car garages. This is an opportunity you wont want to miss! Contact a D.R. Horton representative today for more information. Mapleton Grove is D.R. Horton's Premier community of single family homes in Mapleton, Utah. Mapleton is a peaceful and quiet city that offers the ideal balance between small-town living and close proximity to large city amenities, entertainment, and attractions. Whether you're looking for a home to accommodate your growing family, need room for visitors, or are scaling down as you empty the nest, Mapleton Grove has many quality home plans that will fit your specific needs. Our design center offers many amazing products/features that allows you the ability to truly personalize your home! This community offers large home sites to choose from and is close to many quality schools and parks. This premier community also offers amazing views of Maple Mountain and the Wasatch Front. As a home owner in the community you will receive exclusive access to the community pool as well as access to the large community park that will be equipped with pickle ball courts, a tot lot, and large open green spaces. With these types of community amenities there is never a dull moment in Mapleton Grove. Contact a D.R. Horton representative today for more information.

(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-26158-2026)

1043 E Batten Court, Saratoga Springs, 84045

4 Beds 3 Baths | Townhouse | 1,615 Square Feet

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Enjoy a new home close to waves and water fun when you move to scenic Saratoga Springs! Offering both single family homes and townhomes, Northshore provides all the options you need for an active lifestyle a community pool and clubhouse, parks and trails, sport courts, and water recreation that includes boating, fishing, kayaking and more at nearby Utah Lake. Choose from 3, 4 or 5 bedroom open concept floor plans in a variety of sizes and styles designed to meet your needs. We look forward to welcoming you to the neighborhood! Contact us today to learn more.

(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-26167-9636)

Provo Post

