Take a look at these homes on the Bowling Green market now

(Bowling Green, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bowling Green than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

Lot 70 Weatherstone, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW HOME! Be the first to see this new construction home with all the features you are looking for at an affordable price. Finished with LVT floors and tile. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen. You'll love the walk-in closet in the owners suite. New neighborhood with South Warren School District.

120 West Mclellan Rd, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,098 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Here's your opportunity to own a 2100 sq.ft. home an almost 2 acres in the South Warren School District! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, PLUS, a bonus room, you'll enjoy entertaining family and friends a the above ground pool or simply relaxing on your screened in patio! This property offers loads of potential for growing families.

6028 Penns Chapel Road, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Nice brick home that sits on 12 beautiful acres. This home comes with an attached shed/workshop as well as a barn on the property.

3272 S Oak Street, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,570 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW HOME IN SOUTH WARREN DISTRICT,SITUATED ON A TREE LINED LOT! Offering an open concept kitchen/living with a split bedroom floor plan. Master suite with double vanity and walk in closet. Granite countertops throughout. Call today!

