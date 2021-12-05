Take a look at these homes on the Tuscaloosa market now

(Tuscaloosa, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tuscaloosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4701 31St Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, 35405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,155 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Cute 3/2 on 3+/- acres of land. New flooring in kitchen, living area, bathrooms, and hallway. The home has a 15X20 workshop, hot water heater 2yrs old, heat pump 3yrs old. Great home for someone looking for a nice quiet location.

7326 Trestle Place, Northport, 35473 5 Beds 3 Baths | $308,046 | Single Family Residence | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

The Salem is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,618 square feet. The main level features a formal dining room, as well as a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island for extra seating and food preparation space. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area which leads to the covered patio. Bedroom One offers a luxurious spa-inspired bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. A powder room and walk-in laundry room complete the main level. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanities, and a bonus room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.* Talk to a New Home Sales Agent for details.

7225 Trestle Place, Northport, 35473 4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,395 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

The one-level Cali plan provides an efficient, four-bedroom, two-bath design in 1,773 square feet. One of the unique features is the integration of the kitchen, breakfast area and great room in an open concept design perfect for entertaining. Enjoy early morning coffee or quiet evenings under the shaded covered patio. Bedroom One is your private getaway with a luxurious spa-inspired bath with a separate shower, deep soaking garden tub and large walk-in closet. A two-car garage, laundry room and pantry provide utility and storage. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.* Talk to a New Home Sales Agent for details.

14670 Bel Aire Estates, Coker, 35452 4 Beds 5 Baths | $569,900 | Single Family Attached | 3,250 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Just imagine space to roam, swim and play yet living close enough to all the conveniences of town. Picture yourself living in beautiful Bel Aire Estates! This beautiful all-brick 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home is nestled on 6.4+/- gorgeous acres with a private lake! The home has it all. It was custom built by the owner/builder for his own family so attention to detail and quality is evident. The spectacular estate comes equipped with a reinforced safe room, spacious basement/man cave, multiple garages, and a beautiful sparkling in ground pool! The home boasts brand new granite counter tops in the kitchen and is zoned for popular Sipsey Valley schools. These type properties don't often come on the market - schedule your showing today!

