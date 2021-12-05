Top homes for sale in Greenville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Greenville, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2329 Charity Lane, Winterville, 28590

3 Beds 2 Baths | $252,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ivy Plan

488 Cooper Street, Winterville, 28590

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This 3 BR 2 full bath home is located in the center of Winterville and is close to everything you need. It has a large master with a full bath and 2 other BR. It has a large room off from the kitchen that can be use as sunroom or den. The home has lots of closet space. The home sits on .46 acres. All appliance Covey except Washer and dryer.

4676 Slatestone Drive, Greenville, 27858

3 Beds 3 Baths | $306,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,546 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Riverbend is D.R. Hortons' next community located in Greenville, which will be conveniently located off NC-33, where you will be able to enjoy a quick commute to Vidant Health, Credit Unions, and major employers. This community has easy access to restaurants, grocery, and shopping at nearby Hardee Crossings and all along NC-33. We will offer a selection of disparate new construction homes including ranch and 2-story options.The Holly is a spacious 2-story home with first floor primary bedroom. Enjoy an open kitchen space with gray cabinetry and stainless steel appliances with large island, great for gathering! Upstairs also include two additional bedrooms, bonus room with a loft area for additional entertainment. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Show 5.

3436 Moxie Lane, Winterville, 28590

4 Beds 3 Baths | $308,205 | Single Family Residence | 3,001 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Halston Plan

