Check out these homes on the Charlottesville market now

(Charlottesville, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Charlottesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1225 Brookhill Ave, Charlottesville, 22902 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,935 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Classic, one level brick ranch on 1.5 acres SO CLOSE to all things Charlottesville! Enjoy the beautiful pastoral & stream views with Carter Mountain as your back drop. Walk to the head of the Monticello Trail, Michie Tavern or PVCC or hop in your car & be at the downtown mall or UVA in a few minutes. The easy living floor plan provides wonderful light-filled living spaces, including the open kitchen / family room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace & large bay window overlooking the expansive yard. The spacious, multi-purpose sun room functions as a mud-room w/ lockers, rec. room & living area w/ wood burning stove & tile floor. Beautiful hardwood & tile floors throughout the main level. The primary bedroom features an attached bath w/ new Carrara vanity & gray tile floor. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath complete the main level. The 1,452 square foot unfinished basement includes a laundry room w/ sink, fireplace & a partially finished full bath & is ready for the next owner to maximize its full potential! Property also includes a 2 car detached garage w/ separate storage area & a carport.

For open house information, contact LORRIE NICHOLSON, NEST REALTY GROUP at 434-566-0121

2208 Noush Ct, Charlottesville, 22911 3 Beds 3 Baths | $386,325 | Condominium | 2,867 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Final Home Available in Building 2/8B. Welcome Home to Brookhill Commons. Our unique and exciting 2 over 2 condominiums are the first of their kind to be offered in Charlottesville Wake up to coffee in the morning or a delightful glass of wine in the evening on large covered porch. A spacious and well appointed Gourmet Kitchen serves as the command center for all your delicious meal and entertaining needs. A refreshing end of the day awaits you in your owners suite. Super large walk-in closet, huge bathroom w/oversized shower and separate vanities complete this very well designed home. Broker/Agent Co-op Commission split percentage paid on base price.

For open house information, contact STEVE SPAULDING, NEST REALTY GROUP at 434-566-0121

156 Hessian Hills Way, Charlottesville, 22901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Condominium | 781 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Enter into this FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 1 bathroom CONDO featuring HARDWOOD FLOORS, a private BACK BALCONY with WOODED VIEWS, and DEDICATED DINING SPACE. Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within the HESSIAN HILLS CONDOS neighborhood, just minutes from Barracks Road Shopping Center, UVA, the HOSPITAL, and MORE!

For open house information, contact SASHA TRIPP, STORY HOUSE REAL ESTATE at 434-260-1435

104 Scarborough Pl, Charlottesville, 22903 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Location, Location, Location! Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Sherwood Manor convenient to 5th street station, UVA & 10 mins to downtown Charlottesville. This interior unit offers living room, eat-in kitchen and half bath on main level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on second level.

For open house information, contact JULIE BALLARD, NEST REALTY GROUP at 434-566-0121