Fargo, ND

Check out these Fargo homes on the market

 5 days ago

(Fargo, ND) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fargo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4706 48 Avenue, Fargo, 58104

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,218 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful Osgood home! You'll instantly feel at home the moment you walk in the door. The welcoming upper level features an open floor plan, master bedroom, and large Hollywood bath. Head downstairs to find a cozy family room, 2 more bedrooms, second bathroom, and laundry room. Enjoy the great outdoors by relaxing on the huge private deck overlooking the large backyard. Call your favorite REALTOR today to set up your private showing. This home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Gabrielle Stocks, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

1601 6Th Street, Moorhead, 56560

4 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Over $31,000 in upgrades in the past few years including updated kitchen, 2 egress windows, new flooring, and updated bathroom. Property is currently rented for $1,295. Line up your showing today as this property won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jason Harmon, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

1308 27Th Avenue, West Fargo, 58078

4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,755 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Franklin floorplan situated in Eaglewood 7th addition of West Fargo! This brand-new, custom home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 garage stalls, and 2161 of living space. With time to still choose selections, make this home your own with custom cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, backsplash, and more! Call your favorite realtor TODAY! Photos of a previous model.

For open house information, contact Derek Brandenburg, eXp Realty (3247 FGO) at 701-532-3081

2101 2 Avenue, West Fargo, 58078

3 Beds 1 Bath | $153,500 | Townhouse | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a townhome with more yard space? Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this West Fargo townhome that sits on a 9,780 sq ft corner lot. You will enjoy the additonal parking slab this unit has to offer as well as the additional storage area that is located behind the garage. This home also includes updated flooring on the second level, a large deck, and fireplace. Contact your favorite Realtor today for a showing!

For open house information, contact Dane A Fuglestad, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

