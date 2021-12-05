Take a look at these homes on the Athens market now

(Athens, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

533 Greenlee Road, Bogart, 30622 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Home Complete and Ready to Move in! This beautiful home is located in the Beautiful Creekside Manor Neighborhood!!! New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in common spaces and carpet throughout the bedrooms. The kitchen has an open layout with stainless steel appliances. The Primary bedroom is complete with a double vanity bathroom. Don't miss out on this property!

1190 Chaddwyck Drive, Athens, 30606 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Quality construction, simple but elegant floor plan and a park like setting are just a few things that stand out in this property. The owners have been excellent stewards of their home place and it showsmeticulously cared for, inside and out. This desirable split bedroom floor plan has large secondary bedrooms on the right as you enter and the master suite to the left. In between, you'll find an open dining room and living room with vaulted ceilings and walls of windows showering natural light throughout the home. The kitchen is well appointed with updated appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and another beautifully sunny gathering space...the breakfast room. The master bathroom has been updated with modern touches... new vanity with vessel sinks, a free standing tub and a beautiful tiled shower enclosure. Separate his and hers closets and a water closet finish out the suite. Head downstairs and the possibilities are endless...with about 1450 square feet of finished space, there's plenty of room for a family room, workout room, craft room, rec room, homeschool or office space. There are 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a kitchenette in the basement level. You'll also find the mechanical room and a fabulous workshop space....along with TONS of storage. Outside is just as impressive as the inside with a screened porch and back deck perfect for cooking out and entertaining...all overlooking a lush, private back yard. You'll agree that the landscaping is elegant but simple at the same time...allowing for easier care and maintenance. The location couldn't be better with easy access to Hwy 441, 316 and 78 and the by pass around Athens is just minutes away. You have the best of both worlds with an Athens address but situated in Oconee County...known for the best school system in the area! Call Christi to make an appointment for your personal tour!

523 Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, 30646 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Madison County Schools. Within 5 miles of the Kroger shopping center. 1 Mile to Hwy 72. 3Bedrooms/2baths on the main level with hardwood floors, new windows, and a new HVAC. The metal roof and fenced back yard are also a plus. The buyer of this home will love the downstairs(basement) with a living area, full bath, kitchen and bedroom. The abundant storage and and a huge workshop in the rear of the property are awesome.

71 Dinsmore Drive, Colbert, 30628 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Craftsman style ranch, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, open greatroom with brick accent fireplace, granite kitchen countertops and custom white cabinets, separate dining room with custom trim package, large master suite with trey ceiling, master bath has a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower, rocking chair front porch, patio, 2 car garage, warranty, home qualifies for 100% usda financing, hannah plan, home qualifies for 100% usda financing ,seller will contribute up to $2000 towards closing cost with use of a preferred lender only. Features may vary, Home is under construction

