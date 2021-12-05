Check out these homes on the Spring Hill market now

(Spring Hill, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Spring Hill than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

180 Tulsa Avenue, Spring Hill, 34606 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1979

THIS SPACIOUS HOME SITS ON AN AMAZING CORNER LOT WITH OVER A 1/4 OF AN ACRE. PLENTY OF ROOM TO PARK BOAT OR RV OR TRAILER. HOME IS EXTREMELY SPACIOUS, VAULTED CEILINGS, SPLIT DOUBLE MASTER SUITES. REDONE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS AND FLOORING. 20X40 INGROUND SCREEN ENCLOSED POOL. YOU WILL NOT FIND A BIGGER POOL. PERFECT FOR THE EXPANDING FAMILY. EAT IN KITCHEN OVERLOOKS THE SCREENED POOL AND EXPANSIVE BACK YARD. OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS, GORGEOUS BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH NEW GARAGE DOOR. COME MAKE THIS HOME YOUR OWN.

9802 Eden Avenue, Hudson, 34667 2 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for a 2.5 acres? A private tropical paradise? Then this is it!! This is the best deal in HUDSON. BRING your TOYS: RV, BOAT, Big Trucks, Trailers whatever you have will fit. You will have plenty of room on this 2.5 acre lot! NO HOA and NO CDD. Enjoy your covered picnic area while grilling out! Your own private well! A Chicken Coop with irrigation! Country Living in the City! When you walk into the house you are welcomed by a very open floor plan (built in 2000) that has a large kitchen with a center island/breakfast bar. To the right is the dining area and then the room opens into a comfortable living space with a beautiful picture window showcasing the beautiful back yard. This great room is so large and spacious! The large Master Suite has a ensuite bathroom with dual sinks and a shower, a walk in closet and French Doors leading onto the porch that overlooks the serene back yard! There is a small room off the Kitchen that could be used as a Butler’s pantry, a playroom/nursery, an office or add a closet and it can be a 3rd bedroom. The 2nd bedroom is located across the living area and is next to the large guest bathroom. The utility room is spacious with tons of storage and its own entrance from the carport. The carport can fit up to 2 vehicles comfortably. There is also a storage shed just outside to store your equipment and is guarded by the resident ducks! IF you like to garden then this is paradise for you! Have HORSES? There is room for a corral! Put in a pool with a cabana! Build a guest house! Build a Garage! So versatile. Home is Newly Painted inside and out, Newly Painted RED Front Gate, New Life Proof Vinyl Flooring, New Kitchen Island, New Paved Driveway and Walkway, 2 skylights, New Stainless/Black Appliances, New Ceiling Fans, New Lighting, New Window Treatments/Blinds, All New LED Lighting, Cleared Fenced Lot, New Accent Wall, New Hanging Pot Rack, New Front Yard and Chicken Coop Well Irrigation. The Older structure on the property is MOL 432sf with functioning plumbing in the bathroom. Make it your home office, storage unit, arts n crafts room, homeschool....the possibilities are endless and it is on a separate meter!! It just needs is YOU and your farm animals! Call for an appointment today! New Roof Coming Soon!

11839 Boynton Lane, New Port Richey, 34654 1 Bed 2 Baths | $65,000 | Condominium | 779 Square Feet | Built in 1975

STOP THE CAR! Nowhere else in Florida can you own a concrete block condo, in a 9 hole golf course community of this stature, UNDER $100,000!!! Don’t miss the chance to own the perfect year round, or snowbird home, at an affordable price. This 1 bed 1 and a half bath home, is in the sought after 55+ Community of Summertree. This villa is light and bright, has a L shaped living room, dining room combination, and step saving kitchen. Don’t be fooled by the reported square footage, this space it well laid out, and feel larger then it is. There is so much to do in this active 55 community, that you won’t get bored, but you may get tired! It has loads of amenities and things to do. Don’t worry, if you don’t play golf, you can enjoy the tennis courts, shuffle boards, or experience nature walking through its green areas or ponds. Last, but not lease, it has a beautiful, recently renovated Community Center with: work out stations; a billiards room; media room; craft room; cart table; a library; and more! The Condo fee includes all outside maintenance, roof repair and replacement, landscape, cable tv, internet, and garbage pickup. This association is well run, and there are some restrictions, like you must own 1 year before you can rent, and an application for membership is required to name a few. Check with the Association Office for the latest information. These units are going fast, and prices are going up! Price reflects condition (needs a little TLC) So don’t delay, call for an appointment today!

Lot 30 Abair, Hudson, 34667 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Pre-Construction. To be built. Pre-Construction. To be built. Photos are rendering only. This beautiful home has an open and modern floor plan with a center kitchen island, granite counter top, makes entertaining a dream come true. Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout the house, including kitchen and both bathrooms, no carpet! Split bedrooms keeps the noises from kids and guests at minimum. You can pick and choose the color themes and finishing touches to make it your own. A brand new home with builder warranty, and zero inherited problems like resale homes, at this incredible price, it can't get better than that! Only minutes away from Bayonette Regional Hospital and surrounding restaurants and shopping. No restrictions on leasing. No HOA fees. Non-flood zone! Minutes from Gulf and Pineland Park, make this a great home for anybody! Completion date can change due to permitting period, material delay and weather. STANDARD SPECIFICATIOS attached.

