Check out these Manchester homes on the market

803 Chester Road, Auburn, 03032 5 Beds 4 Baths | $829,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,728 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This is the property you've been waiting for! Lovingly maintained and tucked away down a long private driveway that boasts 40 acres of privacy! A beautiful wrap-around front porch is a great spot to enjoy the peace and quiet. This vast 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial home has space for everyone. Master-Suite includes two walk-in closets, a shower, and a soaking tub. The wonderful light-filled space above the garage has the potential for another bathroom if needed. There is also wiring already to go if you ever needed to add a chairlift. Get comfortable in one of your two living rooms and curl up in front of the pellet stove on a cold winters night. There are two pellet stoves in the home for comfort and warmth. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout much of the home for easy maintenance. You are sure to enjoy the spacious sun-drenched kitchen and breakfast nook with the view of your beautiful backyard. Are you looking for extra space for a rec-room, home office, home gym, or have extended family? You will have so many options. Car enthusiast, have lots of outside toys, or dream of having horses? This property offers a 32x36 (approx) detached garage with office space. Have you always wanted an enclosed area for some animals? You can check that off your list too! There is so much to enjoy here, so much to explore! What a wonderful place with so many possibilities and easy access to NH’s Gorgeous Beaches, Mountains, Manchester, and Boston. Showings start 11/4

89 Talent Road, Litchfield, 03052 5 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,546 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Five bedroom home in lovely Litchfield! This home is looking for new owners after 38 years of love and care from the previous owners who are downsizing. This non traditional split level home offers plenty of space for the whole family to interact or have their own privacy. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on the main floor and three bedrooms with full bathroom on the second floor along with a finished basement offers a second living room area. The back yard is flat and features a screened in shed to hang out in during the warm months, oversized shed (14x12 on concrete slab) in back for any toys or lawn equipment. Wooded area could be cut back for even larger yard as well! Current owners have done a lot of the major updates including, Anderson windows, vinyl siding, deck, flooring and many more throughtout the 38 years they have occupied this home.

9 Worthley Road, Derry, 03038 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,835 Square Feet | Built in 1916

3 bedroom home set on a hilltop with water views and deeded water access rights to Beaver Lake. The exterior offers a multi tier front deck to take in views of the lake with front and rear stone patios. An oversized 2 stall garage is attached to the home with access off the kitchen. There is an epic side yard sledding hill for the kids enjoyment in the winter. Inside offers 3 Bedrooms with carpet flooring and a master bedroom with master bath. The eat in kitchen features a center island and hardwood floors. The central family room has vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight from the row of windows in the front of the home. A walk out partially finished lower level provides opportunity for additional living space and contains the laundry room. A fully enclosed 3 season porch sits off the rear of the home finished in tongue and groove pine ceiling and walls.

38 Elwood Road, Londonderry, 03053 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 1975

BUYERS & INVESTORS!! Get instant equity with this diamond in the rough!! This single family situated on over an acre in a desirable Londonderry neighborhood near Elwood Orchards is new to market and ready for you to make your own. You will find endless potential with the master suite, eat-in kitchen, large family room, and expansive yard. There is also ample storage space, a walk out basement and 4 car garage. It is a must see! *Property to be sold AS IS

