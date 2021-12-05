Duluth-curious? These homes are on the market

(Duluth, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Duluth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

507 N Basswood Ave, Duluth, 55811 4 Beds 1 Bath | $166,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1910

507 N Basswood Ave is a one level living home located in the center of Duluth. The main level features all 4 bedrooms, 1 bath spacious living room that opens into the kitchen. The basement is a great place for extra storage. This home is on a bigger lot that offers the new homeowners with opportunity for gardening, play and Home is located in a quiet neighborhood, but conveniently located within walking distance of schools, shopping, parks, churches, and bus lines.

2611 15Th St, Duluth, 55806 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This turn-key 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Piedmont home has been completely updated, featuring a newly redone large deck, an entirely new heating system with a combination instant water heater/boiler, and all new plumbing. The kitchen has new cabinets, flooring, appliances, and locally fabricated quartz counters, and the bathrooms have marble tiled flooring. The deck comes with a large natural gas fueled fireplace that stays with the home, a relaxing spot under the string lights. The backyard is private with a shed behind the garage and even has a large, mature raspberry garden. This home has high end finishes and is close to many trails and Duluth highlights. There are newly refinished original hardwoods in the living areas on the main level, new windows, a newer roof, new electrical in kitchen/baths. The house has been updated by a general contractor to code. The home has a unique shared garage and shared driveway.

202 E 7Th St, Duluth, 55805 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1980

View of Park Point & Lake Superior! Completely updated with wood floors and a beautiful high-end kitchen. This well-maintained condo offers 2+ bedrooms and two bathrooms. Enjoy the views from the decks in both the living room and master bedroom. 1-car tuckunder garage. Community room & storage space. $175/mo association fee. Electric: $77/mo average Water: $16/mo average Sewer: $13/mo average Gas: $15/mo average

1430 N 9Th Avenue E, Duluth, 55805 2 Beds 1 Bath | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom home on the East Hillside in Duluth, MN! This turn key home's main floor features beautiful original hardwood floors that have been refinished; a lovely updated kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances including a gas range & dishwasher; a bright & sunny front porch; the living room with amazing natural light; & the side entry that has new all-weather flooring. The upper level consists of the 2 nice-sized bedrooms each featuring a window A/C unit; one of which has a great walk-in closet & the other has awesome built-in storage as does the full bathroom. The basement is freshly painted & leaves room for your imagination for refinishing the space. There have been many other updates to the home done recently like maintenance free siding, vinyl windows, new roof in 2020, Nest thermostat, & more! Put your green thumb to use in the backyard sunny garden bed or enjoy entertaining on the deck! This is your PLACE! Call today for your personal tour!

