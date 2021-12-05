Take a look at these homes for sale in Elgin

(Elgin, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elgin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

741 Edgelake Point, Schaumburg, 60194 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Condominium | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Outstanding 2 bedroom 1.1 bath two story unit that features a 1 car garage, clubhouse, pool that is zoned for Conant High School and just minutes from expressways and major shopping. New carpet in living/family room, New tiles in kitchen and dining area, new kitchen sink and cabinets, new sink and toilet in powder room, new toilet in Main Bathroom, new drywall garage and freshly painted first floor and garage. A/C, Heating system and water heater installed in 2014. Current Tenants will leave with 2 months notice. Investors welcome.

For open house information, contact Rajasekhar Potluri, Charles Rutenberg Realty of IL at 630-929-1100

233 Tamarack Drive, Bloomingdale, 60108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Townhouse | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Bright 3 Bedroom two story townhouse with first floor bedroom. Great location, walking distance to Westlake Park and the lake. Needs updating and personal touches. Furnace and water heater replaced in 2020, newer windows. Private fenced backyard with deck and plenty of space for entertaining. Easy access to the highway, shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Jolanta Kielar, Executive Realty Group LLC at 630-894-1030

1234 Spaulding Road, Bartlett, 60103 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,999 | Townhouse | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Finally! Your opportunity to live in the highly sought after "Telluride" end-unit model located within Bartlett's pristine Eagle's Ridge subdivision. Superb location with a less than ten minute commute to Bartlett's central downtown area and train station. This meticulously cared for and recently updated home won't require any work from you; simply move right in! Walking distance to Windy Oaks and Peregrine Parks, Villa Olivia skiing and snow sledding, and the neighborhood favorite; Riley's Run dog park, nature preserve, and walking trails. Like to golf? Take your pick of Bartlett Hill, Apple Orchard, Villa Olivia, or St. Andrews Golf courses. The home features an open concept first floor layout between the living room, formal dining room, kitchen, and eat-in dining areas. Beautiful hardwood flooring and gas fireplace on the first level for those cozy winter nights, an updated kitchen with new lighting and plumbing fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and updated white cabinetry. Spacious primary bedroom on the second floor with an ensuite bathroom and H-U-G-E walk-in closet. The convenience of second floor laundry and another two secondary bedrooms (one with walk-in closet) and another shared full bathroom. The driveway was recently redone in 2020 and the homeowner's association takes care of the landscaping maintenance for you so you can focus on enjoying life and not maintaining your lawn every weekend. Just minutes to Stern's Crossing shopping district and eateries and guest parking adjacent to the home! Don't forget to check out the virtual tour of the home!

For open house information, contact Benyamin Lalez, Compass at 773-466-7150

545 Frederick Lane, Hoffman Estates, 60169 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,855 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Move right in to this gorgeous raised ranch with a finished walk-out lower level!! Extra large 80x130 lot! New roof and siding approx 10 years ago. Andersen windows and sliding patio door. Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout the main level underneath the carpet. The living room is accented by a large picture window and flows into the formal dining room. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, a sunny bay window, an eating area, and a door exiting to the deck. All three bedrooms are generously sized, and share access to the full hall bath. Finished lower level is bright and spacious with plenty of natural light, and offers even more living space. Large open family room area with a slider that exits to the backyard. The lower level also features a full bath, and a laundry/utility & storage room. Lower level could connect to the attached two-car garage in the future, or the garage could be extended to create a three-car garage. Garage is extra deep - 25.75'! Sprawling backyard with mature trees and a huge deck. Great location in a quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, parks, and more. Highly rated schools. Access to I-90 for easy commuting. This one has it all ~ WELCOME HOME!

For open house information, contact Sarah Leonard, RE/MAX Suburban at 847-230-7300