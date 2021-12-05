Check out these homes on the Bellingham market now

(Bellingham, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bellingham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5239 Arrow Ct, Ferndale, 98248 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Act quickly! This beautiful, contemporary home beams with pride of ownership. The spacious, open-concept great room with vaulted ceilings features large, unique windows that flood the space with natural light. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash & stainless appliances and opens to a sunny dining room looking out to greenspace. The master bedroom lives large with a generous walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Home is ideally situated on a corner lot with a fully fenced backyard and a large covered patio, backing to open, preserved land. Conveniently located with quick access to I-5, Bellingham, and downtown Ferndale.

1960 Washington, Ferndale, 98248 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,950 | Single Family Attached | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Zoned multi-family, this remodeled home with large shop is within city limits and walking distance to high school, park and shops. Kitchen, baths and living spaces have been tastefully upgraded. Three-bay shop with a metal roof includes an attached man-cave (currently rented $950 per month, 9 ft ceilings, full kitchen & bath), one bay is 43 feet long, and an elevator that takes you to an unfinished, insulated loft space on the second floor. Master bedroom has a maple floor, and a bathroom with tiled floors. Incredible attention to detail--you'll be amazed. Call Carmella Hustoft, (360) 201-2523.

2628 Orleans St, Bellingham, 98226 2 Beds 1 Bath | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 728 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute attractive single level home, bright and cheery inside and out! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home boasts an additional office and small bonus area built into part of the detached garage structure- perfect for entertaining or personal use. Detached garage w/ a roll up door,1 oversized covered parking space and shop area. Home has alley access and additional parking in front and rear. On a bigger lot with fruit trees, hops, garden area and room to expand. Make this yard and home your own private sanctuary. Refurbished wood floors, no carpet, new trim and paint, and all new permitted electrical system. This home offers more than what meets the casual eye. A sweet home w/ additional finished rooms on a large flat lot make this home a great value.

7 Wisteria Lane, Bellingham, 98229 3 Beds 3 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,919 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Custom-Built Home on Large Wooded Lot. Quality throughout this 2,900 SF 3 bedroom, 2-3/4 bath daylight rambler. You'll enjoy this spacious woodsy lot with lots of elbow room from your neighbors. Main level features extensive solid hardwood floors, 9' ceilings, island kitchen, living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with extra den area, and sunny kitchen nook. Nice 10x20 Trex deck through French doors off the nook for outdoor living & BBQ. Master suite with fireplace, huge walk-in closet, 5-piece bath with jetted soaking tub, tumbled stone counters and private water closet. Lower level Rec/Family room would easily convert to an in-law suite. Garage area is extra-deep allowing a nice workshop area. There's a superb 'hidden' room set up as a home gym. Great Sudden Valley amenities.

