ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Check out these homes for sale in Rochester now

Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 5 days ago

(Rochester, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rochester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7hM9_0dEhQF3U00

1014 Falcon Road Se, Rochester, 55904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Move in ready home located on cul-de-sac. Three bedrooms all on upper level. Unfinished lower level awaiting your personal touch. Many recent updates such as: Radon Mitigation system in 2016, new roof in 2017, new dryer in 2018, new garage door spring in 2018 and freshly new ceiling and wall paint in 2021. Motivated sellers and quick closing!

For open house information, contact Kheu Cha, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6089273)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCk2H_0dEhQF3U00

2022 Shannon Oaks Boulevard Ne, Rochester, 55906

4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,300 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Pride of ownership beams throughout this 4,300 sq ft walkout rambler on a half-acre-plus lot. This custom home builder's personal property assures you no detail was missed during the build and design processes! An award winning, open-concept floor plan features floor-to-ceiling windows, gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stonework surround & built-ins. Custom designed kitchen with white cabinetry, 7+ ft cherry island with prep sink & ample seating, solid surface tops, gas cooktop with vented hood, double wall ovens, & separate beverage fridge! Owner's suite loaded with windows out to a private backyard view, custom walk-in closet, tiled shower, double vanities & in-floor heat! 3 more bedrooms downstairs + huge flex/bonus room, spacious family/rec room with gas fireplace & feature-packed wet bar. Garage storage room/workshop. Outdoor living with covered front & back porch, maintenance-free deck, concrete patio, mature landscaping & gated garden! This home is turnkey and ready for you!

For open house information, contact Denel Ihde-Sparks, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6115130)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIwC9_0dEhQF3U00

515 21St Street Ne, Rochester, 55906

4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Hard to find combination of charm and character in a mature neighborhood but with all the conveniences of a newer home! You'll appreciate all the updates including newer windows, vinyl siding, new carpet, and remodeled white kitchen with new appliances. Tons of charm with hardwood floors, spiral staircase, white painted trim, and cozy gas fireplace. Awesome floor plan features open concept, 3 bedrooms together on the upper level, and 4th bedroom with connected bath in the lower level - perfect for guests. Other nice features include spacious fully fenced yard, storage shed, and location minutes from parks and downtown with easy access to public transportation! Open House Sunday 11/7 12:00 - 1:30

For open house information, contact Josh Mickelson, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6113446)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNy9F_0dEhQF3U00

717 3Rd Avenue Ne, Byron, 55920

4 Beds 1 Bath | $261,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This Byron one-story home offers a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Amber Broadway, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 612-400-7508

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6074388)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Business
Rochester, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Storage Room#Home Builder
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
NFL
Rochester Daily

Rochester Daily

Rochester, MN
84
Followers
330
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy