Check out these homes for sale in Rochester now

(Rochester, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rochester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1014 Falcon Road Se, Rochester, 55904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Move in ready home located on cul-de-sac. Three bedrooms all on upper level. Unfinished lower level awaiting your personal touch. Many recent updates such as: Radon Mitigation system in 2016, new roof in 2017, new dryer in 2018, new garage door spring in 2018 and freshly new ceiling and wall paint in 2021. Motivated sellers and quick closing!

2022 Shannon Oaks Boulevard Ne, Rochester, 55906 4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,300 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Pride of ownership beams throughout this 4,300 sq ft walkout rambler on a half-acre-plus lot. This custom home builder's personal property assures you no detail was missed during the build and design processes! An award winning, open-concept floor plan features floor-to-ceiling windows, gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stonework surround & built-ins. Custom designed kitchen with white cabinetry, 7+ ft cherry island with prep sink & ample seating, solid surface tops, gas cooktop with vented hood, double wall ovens, & separate beverage fridge! Owner's suite loaded with windows out to a private backyard view, custom walk-in closet, tiled shower, double vanities & in-floor heat! 3 more bedrooms downstairs + huge flex/bonus room, spacious family/rec room with gas fireplace & feature-packed wet bar. Garage storage room/workshop. Outdoor living with covered front & back porch, maintenance-free deck, concrete patio, mature landscaping & gated garden! This home is turnkey and ready for you!

515 21St Street Ne, Rochester, 55906 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Hard to find combination of charm and character in a mature neighborhood but with all the conveniences of a newer home! You'll appreciate all the updates including newer windows, vinyl siding, new carpet, and remodeled white kitchen with new appliances. Tons of charm with hardwood floors, spiral staircase, white painted trim, and cozy gas fireplace. Awesome floor plan features open concept, 3 bedrooms together on the upper level, and 4th bedroom with connected bath in the lower level - perfect for guests. Other nice features include spacious fully fenced yard, storage shed, and location minutes from parks and downtown with easy access to public transportation! Open House Sunday 11/7 12:00 - 1:30

717 3Rd Avenue Ne, Byron, 55920 4 Beds 1 Bath | $261,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This Byron one-story home offers a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

