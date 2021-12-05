Check out these homes for sale in Panama City now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

 5 days ago

(Panama City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Panama City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4411 Conifer Lane, Panama City, 32404

4 Beds 2 Baths | $362,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Bay Counties newest community has come to life, These homes are built by one of Bay Counties most sought after builders, Brick homes with spacious floor plans, custom solid wood cabinets, Quartz counter tops, Upgraded light fixtures, doors, Insulation, Trim, Low E windows, Luxury Vinyl flooring, Stand alone tubs, Neighborhood has under ground utilities, lighted streets. Zoysia Grass and landscaping! Let College Station be your next move..

5129 Park Street, Panama City, 32404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautifully remodeled all brick home in Kendrick Manor, close to Seneca and Park Street. Close to Tyndall AFB, Eastern Ship Building, shopping, and restaurants. The home offer's a new roof, all new windows, sliding glass door, A/C, light fixtures, flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Home boasts a modern kitchen, huge utility/laundry room with cabinets for storage, formal dining, formal living room, and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious with oversized closets. All electrical was brought up to current codes. Privacy fenced back yard with room for a pool. Make your appointment today.

20900 S Lakeview Drive, Panama City Beach, 32413

4 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Located in the quaint neighborhood of Gulf Vista, this home offers a premiere opportunity to own south of 98 in highly desirable west Panama City Beach. Primely positioned just over half a mile to the sugar white sands of the Gulf, this 4 bed, 2 and a half bath home is uniquely characterized by an open layout, with a comfortable, well-thought out floor plan all on one level. Offered fully furnished, elevated finishes detail the home throughout, including granite surfaces, tile floors in the common areas, stainless steel appliances, shiplap accents, crown moulding and wainscoting trimwork. The oversized master suite contains a walk-in closet, and ensuite bath with a large custom tiled shower.

230 Hamilton Avenue, Panama City, 32401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,551 Square Feet | Built in 1943

3/2 home in Cove across the street from an exclusive K-6 school. Move in ready; kitchen and baths ready for updates. New roof, upgraded electrical throughout and recent HVAC (2019). Big lot, covered parking, large detached shed in back, and alley access.

