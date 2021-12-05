Top homes for sale in Toms River

(Toms River, NJ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Toms River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

303 Discovery Road, Brick, 08723 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Townhouse | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in None

90-120 OCCUPANCY-The Brownstones at New Visions offer three bedroom 2.5 baths with optional fourth bedroom and optional powder room on lower level with a one or two car garage depending on model ranging from 1620sq.ft.to 2150sq.ft . Additional options include rec room, powder room, junior suite with full bath. The Brownstones feature an open concept design to maximize space and comfort.The PATRIOT MODEL has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two car garage with an option for a rec room and optional powder room on the lower level and optional junior suite on the second floor.On site Pocket Park with walking trail, benches, dog stations. Within a 6 mile radius, there are a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, post office, municipal building and Point Pleasant Beach and Boardwalk

For open house information, contact Margaret Karahuta, Exit Realty Jackson NJ at 732-367-2888

1101 Shore Drive, Brielle, 08730 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,549,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This sprawling 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch w/ views of the Manasquan River is located in one of Brielle's finest neighborhoods. Nestled, in the Hills of Brielle within a chip-shot of the river on an oversized lot, surrounded by thoughtful and mature landscaping gives you the privacy you deserve while you enjoy the Jersey Shore lifestyle. You'll be impressed w/ the large eat-in custom kitchen, home office, den w/ wood burning stove, living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, and sunroom complete w/ its own koi pond. Not to be out done, this offering is complete with a 4-car garage, basement workshop, and walk-up attic running the length of the house for all your storage needs. This offering is sure to impress the most discriminating buyer.

For open house information, contact Timothy A Shaak, Folk Agency at 732-528-7666

11 National Avenue, Brick, 08724 3 Beds 3 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,096 Square Feet | Built in 1989

THIS IS A COMING SOON LISTING AND CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL 9/18!Located in desirable Cambridge Walk, this 3 bed, 2 and a half bath home has great curb appeal, plenty of living space for everyone, and an abundance of natural light. Upon entering, the foyer features tile floors that flow throughout the kitchen and formal dining room. To your right is the living room complete with a gas fireplace, a skylight and a slider to the back deck and to the left is a family room with recessed lights. The eat-in-kitchen has a stainless steel appliance package, a bartop area for extra seating, and another sliding glass door to the 6 year old trex deck. Head upstairs to all 3 bedrooms and a hallway bathroom with a tub/shower combo...

For open house information, contact Jodi Leigh Krug, Keller Williams Shore Properties at 732-830-1535

348 Olympic Street, Brick, 08724 4 Beds 3 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,359 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This 4 BR 21/2 BA colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, backing up to the woods, in one of Brick's finest neighborhoods. Grand 2 story entrance foyer with beautiful chandelier on a motorized lift for easy cleaning. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Eat-in kitchen with center island, pantry, and 2 yr old stainless steel appliances, incl. Viking oven and microwave. Sliders to a beautiful, private, backyard oasis with inground pool, hot tub, concrete extended patio, outdoor shower, and nat. gas hookup for bbq. Perfect for outdoor entertaining! Master BR has beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, walk-in closet and en-suite bath with soaking tub and dual sink vanity. Brand new carpeting in the other 3 BRs. A/C, furnace, and tankless hot water heater only 5 yrs old.

For open house information, contact Sandra Kosch, Weichert Realtors-Pt.Pl.Beach at 732-899-9700