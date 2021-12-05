Check out these homes for sale in Asheville now

(Asheville, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Asheville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

616 Salem Heights Lane, Swannanoa, 28778 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTO IS OF SIMILAR CONSTRUCTION. Pre-selling homes now. New Salem Heights homes are built to Energy Star Certified guidelines and is Green Built Certified; Constructed using superior 2 X 6 framing, encapsulated crawl space, Smart wood siding and metal roof. Uniquely sized Anderson windows make this open floor plan bright and full of natural light. Lower level has 9' ceilings and upper level has vaulted ceilings for optimal height. Kitchen has large center island, gray and espresso 42" soft close cabinets, beautiful granite counters & stainless appliances. Master bedroom boosts a barn door, walk in tiled shower & a private balcony. Good size covered front and wrap around porch with stained beadboard ceilings. Extra touches everywhere you turn. Come and see! Photos are of other homes already built. Can pick out finishes; construction is about 5/6 months to complete. Great lot at the top with good parking.

119 Aurora Vista Drive, Asheville, 28806 3 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,380 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful home with immaculate attention to detail from floor to ceiling in this 3br/3.5ba contemporary home. Located on 0.5 cleared acres in sought after West Asheville. Just outside the city line and only about 10 minutes to Downtown, basement complete with stunning guest-suite with proven STR income. Only 6 months into a 30 year Architectural shingles roof. Exterior painted within the past year. Sunroom has new windows and 3 large picture windows for year round mountain viewing. Well pump for private well/septic only 1 year old. New HVAC system and water pressure tank both only 4 years old. Recently installed upgraded On-Demand hot water heater. Samsung graphite kitchen appliances set. Upper level lends scenic long range views through cathedral styled windows, including fully tiled bath connecting the 2 bedrooms. Additional large storage shed with electricity has potential with renovation for additional living area and or rental unit.

27 Benedict Lane, Weaverville, 28787 3 Beds 3 Baths | $288,490 | Townhouse | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in None

Northridge Commons is located within a few minutes outside of downtown Weaverville, with local shops, restaurants, and more. This quaint community of 53 low maintenance townhomes, has wonderful mountain views in the distance and community sidewalks for taking an afternoon or evening stroll. Northridge is within 3 minutes of I-26, and is less than 10 miles to downtown Asheville.

29 Dortch Avenue, Asheville, 28801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,096 Square Feet | Built in 2004

A perfect location in the Five Points neighborhood. This charming Arts-and-Crafts style home is walkable to Downtown Asheville, Trader Joes and Whole Foods, while also neighboring the lovely UNCA hiking trails. Easy access to the Reed Creek Greenway and the Botanical Gardens. Cute kitchen with a breakfast bar opens to a large living room on the main level. Three bedrooms upstairs, one of which would also make a great home office or nursery. Primary bedroom is very spacious with a walk-in closet. Fully finished daylight basement has soaring ceilings and mini split system, and would be excellent for a mother-in-law suite, guest space or potential airbnb/homestay. Interior is freshly painted, the side porch is newly stained, and there’s a brand new heat pump and hot water heater! Relax with your coffee on the covered front porch and enjoy the peaceful yet urban location in one of Asheville’s greatest and most sought-after neighborhoods.

