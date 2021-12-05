Check out these homes on the Myrtle Beach market now

(Myrtle Beach, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Myrtle Beach. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1123 Water Grass Court, Myrtle Beach, 29579 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,860 | Single Family Residence | 2,271 Square Feet | Built in None

The Belfort floorplan is perfect for any stage of life featuring a first floor primary bedroom suite and laundry room. The open concept kitchen and great room are ideal for entertaining and creating lasting memories. You are greeted by a versatile loft on the second floor which is surrounded by the three additional bedrooms. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. This technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. *Photos are a depiction of a similar home.

259 Marauder Dr, Longs, 29568 5 Beds 3 Baths | $364,485 | Single Family Residence | 2,713 Square Feet | Built in None

The Elle floor plan offers plenty of space and room to grow. Featuring a first floor primary bedroom with generous bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen boasts a large island with room for seating and opens to the casual dining area and spacious family room. There is also a wonderful flex space on the main level that could be a dedicated home office or a formal dining room. Upstairs offers large secondary bedrooms plus an expansive additional living area. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

232 Marauder Dr, Longs, 29568 5 Beds 3 Baths | $360,310 | Single Family Residence | 2,713 Square Feet | Built in None

215 Marauder Dr, Longs, 29568 4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,530 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

The Cali offers a beautiful and functional ranch design with a spacious family room that expands to a casual dining area. The kitchen is the highlight of this home with plenty of room for everyone to gather around the open kitchen island. The split bedroom floorplan creates a private primary bedroom featuring a large walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, each with large closets for additional storage, offer many possibilities for even a den or home office space. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

