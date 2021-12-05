Take a look at these homes for sale in Stamford

(Stamford, CT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stamford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

23 Longview Avenue, Stamford, 06905 3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Lovely Cape in Desirable Mid Ridges. From its White Clapboard to its Blue Shutters; from its Brand New Roof, right down to the flower box....23 Longview Ave exudes charm and character. And that's not all. Not by a long shot! This Home is also Perfectly Located. Equidistant from the Merritt and I-95, this Sought-after Mid Ridges neighborhood is Close to Everything! Mere Minutes to the North, find Trader Joe's, pharmacy, restaurants and library. Mere minutes to the South, find Lively Stamford Downtown, with its theaters, shops, train and UCONN campus. This is the kind of street where people stroll and and you can hear the birds sing. New oil tank in March. Interior completely repainted in April. This sweet Cape also boasts newer Family Room, opening up from the Kitchen; newer Full Bath, and newer appliances. The retro, built on site pine cabinets add to the Home's personality. Finally, to complete this picture: The Lot is Well-Proportioned; house sits back nicely from street. Plenty of Level Backyard for Outdoor Entertaining. Welcome Home to 23 Longview!!

45 Kings Highway North, Westport, 06880 4 Beds 2 Baths | $915,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,402 Square Feet | Built in 1780

Obsessively updated and pristine classic farmhouse in historic Old Hill is ready for you! Be charmed by the historic details. Prime location & Move-in condition. Trifecta - Gas line, City water and City sewer for incredible fuel efficiency. Over $70,000 worth of upgrades in this home. New furnace, new hot water tank, new washer/dryer among other features including a $19,000 updated adorable 12' x 12' cottage that can be office/studio or additional play space. Unexpected high ceilings & large rooms. Beautiful, polished original wide plank flooring and organic interior paint throughout. Large eat-in-kitchen with SS appliances & granite counters. This flat, dry 1/2 acre on a corner lot offers the satisfying opportunity to grow your own veggies and flowers in the beautiful fenced in garden. Possible pool site - not approved. Walking distance to town, restaurants and shopping. Close to train and commuter shuttle stops right outside on the corner of KHN & Woodside. This property has it all! A must see! -- PHOTOS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING

109 Foxboro Drive, Norwalk, 06851 2 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautifully maintained Townhouse in the highly-sought after Foxboro Condo Community offers two bedrooms, two full-bathrooms and one-half bath. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with contemporary mantle allowing for up to a 75-inch flat screen TV. Hardwood floors throughput entire first floor and sliders lead out onto a private deck area with planted hillside offering an abundance of greenery. Recently renovated kitchen has tiled floors and all stainless appliances with in-sink garbage disposal. Dining room opens fully to living room offering spacious feeling. Upstairs is fully carpeted and you will find a large master bedroom suite with two closets and a full bathroom with separate tub and shower stall, a double sink and plenty of storage. The second bedroom features its own full bathroom with stall shower. The partially-finished basement has carpeting with laundry facilities and leads to a freshly painted one car garage. The Foxboro Condominium Community boasts professionally landscaped grounds and a swimming pool with bathrooms and showers. Foxboro is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, medical facilities, restaurants and local health club. Easy access to the Merritt Parkway and I-95 and Cranberry Park is a five-minute drive away. Luxury townhouse living at its best!

358 Rocky Rapids Road, Stamford, 06903 5 Beds 3 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Fantastic North Stamford 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Colonial with custom finishes & details through-out. Gourmet open eat-in-kitchen along with plenty of room for entertaining. Bonus Main level en-suite bedroom & 2 wood burning fireplaces, large formal rooms along with a family room adjacent to the kitchen w/ French doors that lead to expansive deck & yard. Hardwood floors through-out, Private Zen garden accompanies this very special home in a very quiet tranquil setting with a spacious yard ideal for outdoor fun! Large newly renovated finished lower level with walk out, 2-car attached garage w/ brand new driveway just installed, and floor plan that will appeal to the most discerning buyers.

