Santa Fe-curious? These homes are on the market

(Santa Fe, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Santa Fe. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1567 Luisa, Santa Fe, 87505 3 Beds 3 Baths | $874,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Mateo Heights Jewel. Sitting on .4 of an acre a slice of heaven. The surrounding coyote fencing, mature trees and beautiful landscape welcomes you home. Three bedroom two and a half bath home has been given lots of love and sophisticated remodeling. An abundance of nature light throughout the home, large windows in dining and living room. Guest bedrooms have clearstory windows letting in wonderful natural light as well. The textiles are fabulous from Sillito, hardwood, granite, glass and natural rock which are architecturally displayed. Bosch stainless appliances, gas cooktop, side by side refrigerator, double ovens and granite countertops. Easy access from the kitchen to the private back yard oasis. Entertain all year long!

For open house information, contact Lisa Harris, Renaissance Real Estate Group at 505-795-1023

15 Lightning Ridge Road, Santa Fe, 87505 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,949,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,317 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Located only 13 miles from the historic Santa Fe Plaza, this heavenly horse ranch is bordered by over 1.4 million acres of National Forest. A paved driveway leads to the guest quarters and a Craftsman-style home. The primary residence, with custom iron upgrades throughout the house, features a Chef’s kitchen, including a LaCanche 2 oven French range, Miele Coffee Maker, and Sub-Zero Refrigerator. Three bedrooms with newly renovated bathrooms all have a sense of privacy amidst the dense Ponderosa forest. Large windows in all the living spaces add to the home’s feeling of outside-inside living, with lovely outdoor spaces and abundant natural light through the house. A deck that wraps the entire home provides ample outdoor space in all directions for any time of the day. The guest home is close to the main home yet has a sense of isolation, providing yet another level of privacy. The center aisle barn is a horseman’s barn equipped with 4-12’x16’ stalls, private runs, automatic waterers, tack room, ample storage space, round pen, and purposely fenced turnouts. The amenities at this beautifully landscaped ranch are abundant, including a 17.5 KW Solar System, Stand-alone backup generator with 1000 gallon propane tank, 5000-gallon cistern, a dog kennel, endless hiking/riding, a water garden, and custom rock terraces.

For open house information, contact Summit Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 505-982-0330

1000 Hillcrest, Santa Fe, 87501 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Expansive Sangre de Cristo views , approximately 1.5 miles from downtown located on 1 acre at the end of a cul-de-sac. Territorial style w/contemporary aspects.. Main house has open concept grand living, dining, and kitchen areas . Primary Bedroom en-suite on the main level includes a stunning stone fireplace and contiguous study. Guest Rooms conveniently located on the lower level with deck access from each enables good separation from the master. Enjoy the best of indoor outdoor living from both levels with generous covered portals, decks, and outdoor gazebo with exterior fireplace. Detached one bedroom guesthouse with kitchen/ living area provides an additional oasis with private entrance. Guest house has central heat only . Spacious parking at front entrance driveway plus large detached newly constructed 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Lynn Zeck, Casas de Santa Fe at 505-466-3666

2319 Anna Jean, Santa Fe, 87505 3 Beds 1 Bath | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Price reduced. Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home with a 12.8 x 10 detached studio/workshop. Ready for new owners to move in and enjoy the landscaped and fenced front and back yards, fish pond, large covered back patio. House has laminate and tile floors, window coverings, all appliances plus washer, dryer and microwave. Has a security system that just needs to be activated. Close to schools, shopping, gym, trails, parks, etc. A must see. Easy to show. Furniture may be purchased separately. Seller will consider all offers. $2000 BONUS to selling agent at closing if offer submitted and accepted before December 30, 2021.

For open house information, contact Cecile Garner, Premier Properties of NM, Inc. at 505-471-4489