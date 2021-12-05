Take a look at these homes for sale in Bethlehem

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Bethlehem, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bethlehem will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4127 Streamside Road, Emmaus, 18049

4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 2020

One year 4 BR/3BA new home (The Beaumont II) in Indian Creek! No need to wait for home to be built! There are upgrades throughout that add to the charm & appeal of this 2-story living home. Master bedroom on main floor, with full bath, tile shower, dual vanity sinks & walk in closet. There is also a 2nd bedroom on the main level with full bath & linen closet. Hardwood floors. Crown molding throughout. 3rd & 4th bedrooms upstairs with Loft overlooking the main level. Kitchen has gas cooking, island, upgraded appliances, & pantry. Great room with corner fireplace with blower. Laundry room on main level for your convenience. Sliding glass door leads to paver patio. Huge crawl space under entire home with concrete floors, which offers tons of space for storage. The community offers a clubhouse with fully equipped fitness center, pool, lounge area, activity room, and business center/library, & walking trail. Close to major roads, shopping, & medical facilities. Come see this beauty.

3524 Sweetgum Drive, Lower Nazareth, 18064

4 Beds 3 Baths | $527,785 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in None

Quick Delivery Home!! Welcome to the Ranier w/ 2,448 sq. ft. of elegance located in Trio Fields, built by Kay Builders. Upon entering the gracious foyer, hardwood floors span the area through the open dining room & angled flex space that's suitable for formal or informal use. The cabinet filled kitchen w/ upgraded farmhouse sink features a tucked away pantry, island, optional tech center & breakfast area. The adjacent family room W/ fireplace joins the kitchen to span the entire rear of the home. The open stairway leads to the upper level complete with a spacious loft, amenity-rich master suite with walk in closet & spa-styled bath combines ultimate convenience with maximum privacy. 3 additional bedrooms, and dual vanity hall bath. 12X12 deck. RT336 Low HOA! Builders Warranty!

713 North Fountain, Allentown, 18102

4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Townhouse | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1890

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM - 2 BATHROOM SINGLEFAMILY HOME. HOME IS WELL MAINTAINED ON A QUIET STREET. HOME IS BEING SOLD "AS IS" AND ANY INSPECTION IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY. PLEASE NOTE HOME IS CONTINGENT ON OWNERS FINDING A NEW HOME, WHICH THEY ARE ON THE PROCESS OF DOING.

515 North Main Street, Allentown, 18104

3 Beds 3 Baths | $348,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,433 Square Feet | Built in 1956

West End Charmer is the way to describe this stone and brick home in the deep West End of Allentown. The main living area has been opened up to accommodate the needs of today's buyers. The front foyer leads to large living room, kitchen and dining area. Chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, and eating counter overlooking dining room with a wall of built-in cabinets and living room. A 1/2 bath and hall to 2 car garage complete the main level. The 2nd floor presents 2 generous sized bedrooms and full bath with shower/tub combo. The Main Suite is on the 3rd level and has walk-in closet leading to extra storage area, additional closet for storage and full bath with double vanity sinks and tile shower. The cozy family room on the lower level boasts shiplap walls, built in cabinets and gas fireplace. Large fenced in backyard has slate patio and an easy to maintain backyard. This house is move-in ready! Schedule your showing today!

