Check out these homes for sale in Abilene now

(Abilene, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Abilene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

602 Sayles Boulevard, Abilene, 79605 4 Beds 4 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,495 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Located on the beautiful and historic Sayles Boulevard, this home is sure to please the buyer who loves a plantation style property. The gorgeous hard wood floors have been meticulously cared for and are ORIGINAL to this 1928 beauty. With four spacious bedrooms and three living spaces (including a screened in sunporch), this home provides plenty of space to entertain. The kitchen is remodeled, yet classic in its design and the formal dining room is large enough for any holiday gathering! The backyard is perfect if you're looking for a low maintenance, but lovely space to enjoy cool mornings and evenings. Electricity and plumbing are in the room above the garage, so creating a guest house is not out of reach!

For open house information, contact Amy Dugger, Abilene Group Premier Real Estate Advisors LLC at 325-669-8963

4257 Don Juan Street, Abilene, 79605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1954

SIGNIFICANT PRICE ADJUSTMENT to this Elmwood West Beauty! Impeccably maintained setting a tone for Easy Living from the Light and Airy Living Room that spills naturally into the Open Kitchen-Dining Areas. A place for immediate respite in an otherwise hectic world with Double Pane Windows, Updated Garage Doors, Renovated Drive, recently installed Roof and Security System. Spacious Bedrooms make sleep easy and Baths so gorgeous, you'll feel like you have a Personal Retreat! Effortless Enjoyment comes easily from the Tree Shaded Yard that is lush with Mature Landscaping nurtured by the Water Well and both Front-Rear Lawn Sprinkler Systems. So inviting and easy to view...call today for your private tour!

For open house information, contact Cindy Robinson, Remax Of Abilene at 325-695-3730

310 Yaw Road, Abilene, 79601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1940

New Roof and New Electrical! Lake front living and so much space for you to move right in to or redesign to fit your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 living areas, an office, laundry area and screened in porch overlooking the lake. The kitchen and bathrooms have had updating to them. The front and back rooms were added on. This home is filled with storage and if that's not enough there is a 20x14 workshop with electricity & evaporative cooler, 12x16 storage building, 9x7.5 storage in car port area, a 6x6 shed. Enjoy your evenings in your screened in porch.

For open house information, contact Robbie Johnson, Keller Williams Realty at 325-692-4488

2118 S Elmwood Drive, Abilene, 79605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,041 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a tree-shaded lot in a great neighborhood, conveniently located within walking distance to Austin Elementary. The exterior features a wrap around driveway with two garage spaces and two carport spaces, and also a great outdoor seating area under the back porch. The inside has plenty of space with over 2,000 square feet and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Multiple living and dining areas give this house lots of different options. The fireplace has a great set of gas logs for warmth in the winter. All the carpet has been replaced within the last couple years. All of this and much more!

For open house information, contact Kirby Milliorn, Sendero Properties, LLC at 325-267-3100