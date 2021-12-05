Take a look at these homes for sale in Lake Charles

(Lake Charles, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Charles. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

705 Mathew, Sulphur, 70663 6 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,031 Square Feet | Built in 1965

INVESTOR SPECIAL!! This 6 bed 3 bath home in an established part of Sulphur on a large lot is ready for you to turn into a income producing property, or make repairs and have a large home. The home could be split into two units with the construction of one wall or door providing rental income. The front part of this home has 3 beds and 1 bath with some original hardwood flooring, a newer central AC unit, and large den and living room areas. The back portion of the home has a sunroom with a full bathroom and laundry hook ups. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms, another bathroom, and a kitchen. This home could be split into two homes giving you two rental units if desired. Off of the large covered carport you will find another sun room area that has been used as a jacuzzi room. The main structures roof is less than 6 years old. This home has great curb appeal and with some TLC could be a fantastic home! Buyer will be responsible to have lot surveyed out of larger parcel. A portion of the parcel is for sale separately. This home can be purchased as described or with MLS# SWL21006279, and or MLS# 21006275. This is an opportunity to turn 3/4 of an acre block into an income producing machine! All measurements +/-

306 N Booker, Lake Charles, 70601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Apartment | 1,631 Square Feet | Built in 1950

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home would make a nice starter home or investment property. Sitting on a corner lot, this home features plenty of kitchen countertop and cabinet space, making it perfect for family meals. With a spacious open floor plan, the kitchen opens up to dining area and a family room. There is also ample seating around the eat-in bar for family gatherings. This abode features a separate sitting room area with a fireplace where you enter the home. The master bedroom is very spacious as well. This traditional style home is just a 10 minute drive from downtown Lake Charles. Come on in and check it out! It's sure not to last long!

1104 S Elton Court, Lake Charles, 70607 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Charming totally updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a large lot centrally located close to Mcneese University and I-210. This totally updated home will WOW you the minute you walk in the door. Spacious living room and beautiful kitchen with abundance of new cabinets, quartz counter tops & new appliances including gas stove. Tile and vinyl plank floors throughout. Dining area is open to kitchen. Master suite with walk-in tile shower, new vanity and large closet. Bathroom has been totally updated with new fixtures. Nice size laundry room and bonus sitting/office area off kitchen . Perfect backyard for family gatherings & cookouts. Large metal storage building and partially fenced backyard. This home was damaged during hurricane and was gutted to the studs and has New roof and New HVAC system, new sheetrock and paint and new plumbing and electrical fixtures. This home looks brand new inside. Flood zone X means no flood insurance required. Home is professionally staged and seller reserves curtains and rods.

4322 Oaklawn Street, Lake Charles, 70605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1963

BARBE SCHOOL DISTRICT & FLOOD ZONE X!! Move-in ready, well-maintained home close to shopping and entertainment! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beauty boasts a bonus room that can be used as a den or a fourth 4th bedroom! Updates include new flooring and double pane windows across the front of the home that are under warranty. French doors in dining area open to a spacious covered back patio with an attached sun deck, perfect for entertaining! Oversized laundry room can be used as an office space or for extra storage. A 10 x 13 storage building remains with the property. Gas stovetop, wall oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave remain. All measurements +/-. Located in Flood Zone X which typically means no flood insurance required.

