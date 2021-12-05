Take a look at these homes for sale in Bloomington

(Bloomington, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bloomington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

6000 W Duvall Road, Bloomington, 47403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome home to 6000 Duval, located on the West side off of Rockport Road. This charming log cabin ranch home has been lovingly cared for and updated over 25 years of ownership. The main floor offers a large Primary en/suite with walk out to the back yard, 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. A large open floor plan with ample seating, a warm kitchen with custom natural cherry cabinets, granite counters and black stainless appliances. The large laundry room is also located on the main floor. The lower level has a second Primary en/suite, family room with Indiana limestone floors and a large recreation room for your enjoyment. This home is built for entertaining as you will see with the walk out onto a large stone patio, stacked stone retaining walls, built in outdoor kitchen and a permanent stacked stone dining table! There is more!! A very nice 27' above ground pool for your summer enjoyment overlooks the backyard too. There is a fenced in area off of the back of the house that is great for containing all things that need to be contained!! There is also a large storage shed and a large 3 car detached garage. You will love spending time just as much on the large covered front porch. One other very interesting feature about this property is that it is home to Reeves Cave, one of the longest documented Karst structures in Monroe County, at over 4 miles long. Now you are curious, aren't you?? Please exclude the Coke light in the lower level, two stone bird baths and stone bench in the front yard and please see the attached for a list of furniture items that maybe purchased on a separate bill of sale. City water is available from Duval Rd.

For open house information, contact Brian Thompson, FC Tucker/Bloomington REALTORS at 812-336-7300

3863 S Garrison Chapel Road, Bloomington, 47403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1964

3863 Garrison Chapel Road, located on 11.89 Acres in beautiful Monroe County. This Limestone Ranch over a basement, offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept living arrangement, main floor laundry room and picturesque views of the country side. Light colored floor, neutral paint, granite counters add to the appeal. The Primary Bedroom en/suite has a tiled walk-in shower, double vanities and radiant heated floor. The lower level would be great as a separate living quarters with it's own kitchen, full bath and plenty of living space. There is ample storage as well. The lower level does walk out and up to a spacious 2 car attached garage with plenty of windows for light. In addition there is a large barn that can be used for a variety of animals and another 2 car detached garage with a work shop area. There is ample workbench space, storage and even a wood burning stove. The acreage is well layed out with plenty of room for gardens and play space.

For open house information, contact Brian Thompson, FC Tucker/Bloomington REALTORS at 812-336-7300

8312 S Anne Avenue, Bloomington, 47401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,592 Square Feet | Built in 1993

RESORT LIVING without ever leaving home. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits nestled on almost 3.5 acres in prestigious Bellevista on the southeast side of Monroe County. The main entrance is covered by a porch that can be used for sitting or just for getting out of the rain. This home has lots of natural light flowing in, which is especially nice on those dreary Indiana winter days. You will notice a classic Arts & Craft design influence, which gives it a feeling of warmth. A built-in home office will make your work even more enjoyable with natural light and views from all sides. Do you like to cook, bake or entertain? This home has lots of open space on the main level that connects to an extra-large kitchen that has plenty of cabinets, counter space and dining options. A large deck off of the family room (with large fireplace) and dining area gives you views of the abundant nature. It takes you to the backyard raised gardens, fenced in yard area, fire pit and pool house with in-ground pool. Beautifully and thoughtfully landscaped. The front yard has a built-in landscaping pond for your quiet enjoyment. Not far from this pond you will find a door that takes you from the outside thru a covered porch to the kitchen area. Back inside enjoy the large master suite with bath on the main, laundry on the main and a half bath for guests. Downstairs in the walkout basement you will find a very large recreation room that is great for games or just relaxing. Three nice bedrooms in the lower level with a large full-size bathroom. Abundant storage with walk-out access. Current owner has an herb growing set up in the lower level. The equipment is not included, but you will get a clear idea of how you can set up your own to support your chef in the expansive kitchen upstairs. Lots of hard surface parking space outside the garage for guests. Close to Lake Monroe amenities and a quick drive to interstate 37. Within minutes of downtown Bloomington. Smithville Internet service available.

For open house information, contact Lesa Oldham Miller, RE/MAX Realty Professionals at 812-323-1231

3121 S Tulip Avenue, Bloomington, 47403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Do not miss this Lovely light filled Tri-Level home in Country Club Hills! This Adorable and well maintained home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathes. The New Sliding glass door leads to a easy to maintain deck with a weeping cherry tree. The additional living space is in the lower level would be great for large family gatherings or office space. The Laundry room has a stackable washer & dryer that stay with the house. Sellers are offering a one year home warranty.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Castner, Century 21 Scheetz - Bloomington at 812-336-2100