Yakima, WA

House hunt Yakima: See what’s on the market now

Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 5 days ago

(Yakima, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yakima. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYz5G_0dEhQ3Y100

1415 S 34Th Ave, Yakima, 98902

4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Move in ready and redone from 'A to Z' since 2018, this spacious 4 BR/3 BA home is filled with natural light and features 2 master suites, a gorgeous fenced backyard and relaxing deck. Sitting on a large lot with underground sprinklers, this freshly painted home features new no maintenance vinyl fencing, a fabulous inground pool, a separate gated RV parking area and plenty of off street parking. It is just a short walk from Kissel Park and is located in the Nob Hill School District. If you are looking for a movie in ready, large home that offers an ideal quality of life, look no further!See supplement for a list of all the updates since purchase in 2018. Must have an appointment to view, with 2 hours notice.

For open house information, contact Mary Anne Murray, Keller Williams Yakima Valley at 509-966-1020

Copyright © 2021 Yakima Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YARWA-21-2878)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03y43I_0dEhQ3Y100

1522 S Landon Ave, Yakima, 98902

3 Beds 1 Bath | $186,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Perfect starter home or real estate investment. Feature , 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a 3rd non-conforming bedroom Updates include, New roof, Gas furnace and water heater, Large R-2 lot (fully fenced) with enough parking space for up to 10-12 vehicles, Seller requires buyers to have pre-approval prior to showing

For open house information, contact Jorge (George) Ascencio, Kelly Right Real Estate at 509-489-7000

Copyright © 2021 Yakima Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YARWA-21-3049)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftWcz_0dEhQ3Y100

110 N 3Rd Ave, Yakima, 98902

2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 670 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Cozy 2 bd 1 bth Home located walking distance from shopping and down town Yakima home has new vinyl flooring high ceilings fenced yard electric gate in back yard with great parking and large detached garage/shop so many possibilities

For open house information, contact Ramon Espinoza, Kelly Right Real Estate at 509-489-7000

Copyright © 2021 Yakima Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YARWA-21-3118)

See more property details

Yakima Post

Yakima Post

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

