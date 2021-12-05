ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

On the hunt for a home in Billings? These houses are on the market

Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 5 days ago

(Billings, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Billings. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0Lut_0dEhQ2fI00

2415 8Th Avenue North, Billings, 59101

1 Bed 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This cute little cottage is just a skip to Dehler Park and the hospitals. Would be a great investment property - renter has been there for many years and wishes to stay. Recent updates include some new siding, roof & H2O in last couple years, laminate flooring in kitchen and bath. Items that belong to renter and do not convey include: refrigerator, stove, shower head and open closet rack in bedroom. Home is very full with renter's personal belongings. RENTER REQUESTS MASKS BE WORN DURING SHOWINGS...Thank you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYlqL_0dEhQ2fI00

1310 Tillamack Street, Billings, 59101

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Unfortunately the first buyers financing was not able to come together so this gem is available once again! Great little 3 bedroom starter home or rental in Lockwood_ Open floor plan w/2 bedrooms, 1 bath on main level and 3rd bedroom in basement_ Lower level will be drywalled in and second bathroom in basement will be framed. The basement allows for extra family/living room and living space _ Enjoy the front deck and large yard with plenty of room for boat and RV storage_Additional storage shed for those extras that need to be put away_The glass in the front windows that have lost their seal are being replaced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJxgn_0dEhQ2fI00

834 Edgehill Vista Road, Billings, 59101

3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Fun & unique custom home with nice open floor plan. Extra spacious family room as you enter the home. Sunlit windows & vaulted ceiling make for nice open living space. Step in to the formal living room also with vaulted ceilings & archways. This opens to kitchen/dining. Dining has door to side deck. One bedroom & full bath on main level. Walkout lower level has a grand master suite, generous closet space & attached bath. 2nd bedroom & small area by patio door perfect for game table, exercise area etc. Utilities & extra storage down. 4 car garage. 2 on upper level then drive around back to 2nd 2 car garage. Almost 1/2 acre lot. Owner was the original developer for Emerald Hills. Check out the Emerald Hills jingle & original brochure in supplements, catchy tune you'll want to sing along:). Recently painted upstairs. Vacant show anytime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbO1G_0dEhQ2fI00

643 Westgate Drive, Billings, 59101

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,597 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Split-entry floor plan in Lockwood featuring 4 beds & 2 baths. Upper level features spacious living room w/bay window and ceiling fan, Kitchen and dining area with bay window and patio door, two bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has 2 bedrooms (laundry in closet of one), full bath & garage access. Single attached garage w/extra driveway parking. 10,964 ft lot.

