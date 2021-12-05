Check out these homes for sale in Santa Barbara now

(Santa Barbara, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Santa Barbara. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7580 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta, 93117 2 Beds 2 Baths | $638,000 | Condominium | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Bright and sunny downstairs unit at Evergreen Terrace West. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths floor plan. Spacious livingroom with green view from the bedrooms. Updated kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, oven and refrigerator. This unit has wood floor throughout and tiles in the bathrooms. Dual paned windows and sliding doors. This unit includes one covered carport parking space with a storage cabinet. Monthly HOA fees includes water, gas, and trash fees. HOA laundry room has plenty of machines and storage lockers. Community pool area and a large green area.

For open house information, contact Carol Ko, Realty One Group West at 949-783-2400

15 N San Marcos Rd, Santa Barbara, 93111 2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,221 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Be the first to tour this beautifully updated 2/2 in the highly sought after Foothill School attendance area. Vaulted ceilings and large windows make this open and airy condo a must see! The large primary bedroom offers it's own private ensuite with heated floors, jetted tub and exquisite tile surround. The extra large patio opens up to a green belt that makes it seem as if it is your own private backyard. HOA approved extra large shed, located on the patio, offers ample storage, but if that isn't enough there are 3 more exterior storage closets. Updated kitchen offers brand new apron front sink, dishwasher, lower cabinets and quartz countertops with gas stove/dryer. New roof with added insulation. Don't let this one slip through your fingers! Open Saturday 11-1, Open Sunday 1-3.

For open house information, contact Chrissy Anderson, Keller Williams Realty Santa Barbara at 805-456-3600

1220 Franklin Ranch Rd, Goleta, 93117 3 Beds 5 Baths | $12,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,077 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Defined by panoramic ocean and mountain views, unrivaled privacy and an unpretentious spirit merged with timeless luxury, Buena Terra Canyon Ranch offers a rare combination of architectural, agricultural and equestrian excellence nestled in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains. Set on approximately 22 prime acres, the lush terraced grounds share a custom-designed Mediterranean-inspired residence, multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, a pool, and fully appointed 6-horse barn with apartment. As befits a ranch of this stature, the meticulously maintained equestrian facilities have been home to some of the world's most recognizable horses and include 9 covered pipe paddocks, an extra-large riding arena, 12 sheltered pastures/turn-out areas, and a 60' covered and lit round pen.

For open house information, contact Knight Real Estate Group, Village Properties - 1 at 805-681-8800

121 Via Del Cielo, Santa Barbara, 93109 5 Beds 5 Baths | $10,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,569 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Astonishing and unparalleled panoramic views from every vantage point are sure to take your breath away. This iconic contemporary home with walls of glass is perched on ~ 3.65 acres in Santa Barbara and is a dream come true. The grand two-story entry greets you with an air of sophistication while offering a preview of the stunning views from the great room / kitchen and primary bedroom suite. The spacious great room features a unique fireplace with a Bob Kirby signature welded steel wall and hearth as a centerpiece. The primary bedroom suite features walls of glass for unobstructed ocean, harbor, city and mountain views. Two other rooms and an office complete the main home living area. . .

For open house information, contact Ronald E Dickman, Village Properties at 805-969-8900